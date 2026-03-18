Chaya M. Milchtein ‘Uncomplicates Cars for All of Us’ as Mechanic Shop Femme

Expand Photo by Malia Howell Chaya M. Milchtein a.k.a. Mechanic Shop Femme Chaya M. Milchtein, "Mechanic Shop Femme"

Chaya M. Milchtein, also known as Mechanic Shop Femme, is “uncomplicating cars for all of us.” She is the author of Mechanic Shop Femme’s Guide to Car Ownership, a comprehensive resource for understanding one’s vehicle and how to navigate the automotive industry. Published in 2024 by Hachette Book Group, the book condenses Milchtein’s over-a-decade’s worth of industry expertise into 14 chapters, walking readers through the ins and outs of everything from budgeting and doing research on buying the right car, to all the different kinds of car insurance, to finding a good mechanic, to preventative maintenance, car emergencies, electric vehicles, selling a car and more.

In the book’s introduction, Milchtein writes that Mechanic Shop Femme’s Guide to Car Ownership “is jargon-free and uses easily understood analogies and personal stories to explain complicated financial and mechanical concepts.” Jill Trotta, who had been a mentor to Milchtein, notes in its foreword that Mechanic Shop Femme’s Guide to Car Ownership champions empowerment in an industry that can often feel overwhelming, describing it as “a beacon of hope and inspiration for those who have felt excluded or intimidated in the world of automobiles.”

Milchtein prioritizes buying the car that best fits one’s needs and budget while weighing options in making informed decisions, offering plenty of valuable tips along the way. While it is not a how-to guide on DIY repairs, Mechanic Shop Femme’s Guide to Car Ownership covers substantial ground in the realm of car maintenance with full chapters devoted to tires, brakes and dash lights. Just a few of the topics also covered in robust detail include negotiating prices, asking a mechanic the right questions, how to inspect a car, what to keep in one’s car and winter car care.

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What Cars Can Do

Although she does not exactly consider herself as a “car enthusiast,” Milchtein is an enthusiast for what cars can do for the average person. “Having a good, quality car can give you opportunities to work jobs outside the city, or to work more than one job, or to drag yourself out of poverty,” she elaborates. “At the same time, cars can absolutely destroy your life if you don’t know what you’re doing.”

Another point Milchtein mentions in the introduction, “I take our experiences as women, queer people and folks of marginalized identities into account in every sentence I write.” With the automotive industry being so heavily male-dominated, Milchtein has established herself as a prominent advocate and voice for women and queer folks in every level of the automotive industry. “Women make 85% of all car-buying decisions in the United States,” she points out. “That means for every man who’s in a salesperson’s chair, there’s a woman on the phone telling him what to buy and negotiate. We often underestimate our knowledge and experience and capabilities in this arena, and defer to men to make decisions for us, and oftentimes, those men don’t know any more than the woman does. Sometimes even less.”

She adds, “The automotive industry is definitely an interesting place. It’s not just white, straight male-dominated—it’s also one of the most conservative industries in the country. Being a queer woman, being a fat person and being an outspoken advocate definitely creates some challenges within the space.”

Condition and Cost

Expand Photo by Malia Howell Chaya M. Milchtein with her book Chaya M. Milchtein with her book, 'Mechanic Shop Femme's Guide to Car Ownership'

Mechanic Shop Femme’s Guide to Car Ownership is written from Milchtein’s perspective of having worked extensively in mechanic shops and seeing firsthand how people have screwed up. “I’ve watched people come in with the car they just purchased from their best friend or dealership down the block, and how that car had tons of problems that they had no idea were going on,” Milchtein attests. “The biggest thing I find is that when people go to purchase a car, they’re more focused on how much it costs or looks than what the condition of the car is.”

She continues, “Another thing that people sometimes don’t do is take the time to consider what they need from a car or what they can afford from that car, and do their research before they go into the dealership. Or, they go online for a car and put in their budget and ZIP code, and there’s a million different cars and they get overwhelmed and sometimes choose the wrong vehicle.”

Having grown up in Milwaukee, Milchtein started working in the automotive industry in 2013, in her own words “sort of by mistake,” explaining, “I was aging out of the foster care system and was desperate for a job. I didn’t have any retail or food service experience; I could barely get an interview at a fast food restaurant, and I didn’t have a lot of connections.”

With the help of a friend, Milchtein eventually landed an interview at Sears, where she was given the choice to work in either the automotive or appliances department. “Cars sounded more interesting, so I did that,” Milchtein recalls. “I was asked if I had a driver’s license, and I said no. I knew nothing about cars and had never driven one.”

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After quickly acquiring a driver’s license, Milchtein got the job. “I started working in the industry with no experience or background, and got thrown right in,” she reflects. “I learned a lot. I asked a million questions. I quickly fell in love with helping people better understand their cars and navigate the industry.”

Milchtein then moved to New York for a time, where she worked at the Sears auto center in Brooklyn - one of the largest in the country—and was able to put the full extent of her knowledge to good use. “I absolutely thrived,” Milchtein affirms. “I quickly worked my way up to the top ten in the country in sales. It really was a great way to learn and teach people of all different backgrounds and finances and cultures about their vehicles.”

From there, she worked at different shops and dealerships while bouncing back and forth between New York and Wisconsin. “Turns out I was pretty good at this thing,” Milchtein reckons. “People started messaging me with questions, or someone who heard from someone would show up in my shop.”

Mechanic Shop Femme

This inspired Milchtein to start the blog Mechanic Shop Femme as a way to channel her passion. When deciding on its name, Milchtein thought not just about the subject matter but also how she could bring her fullest self into the conversation. “So much in the automotive industry required me to sort of shrink and hide, as much as I fought against that. At the end of the day, that was the reality, so I knew if I was going to start my own thing, I wanted what I called it to represent what I bring to the table.”

Milchtein subsequently began teaching virtual automotive classes. “My first class was on how to buy a used car.” Upon being laid off when COVID hit, she scaled her business and expanded its programming. Presently, Milchtein teaches eight different classes, offering them publicly and privately at libraries, universities, businesses and nonprofits. “I believe that the automotive industry should be connecting with women and queer folks, and I offer a way to do that.” The full, current schedule of Milchtein’s classes can be found on the Mechanic Shop Femme website.

As a speaker and educator represented by Hachette Speakers Bureau, Milchtein has taught classes and spoken at the Broad Institute at MIT and Harvard, Vanderbilt University, California State University at Northridge, the Public Relations Society of America and Wisconsin Department of Children and Families’ Foster Graduation, among other reputable places. Also a journalist, Milchtein wrote for the now-defunct PBS-Twin Cities publication Rewire, contributing articles about car care and safety. She currently contributes to AAA’s Via Magazine. Outside of automotive journalism, Milchtein’s journalism encompasses topics like fashion, queer lifestyle, dining and travel.

Mechanic Shop Femme’s Guide to Car Ownership is available for purchase at large and locally-owned booksellers as well as online, including on TikTok Shop. Milchtein is currently working on her second book proposal, concluding, “The goal has always been to look for where there’s a need and where there’s an opportunity, and to put myself out there, and my plan is to keep doing that.” To get in touch, contact Mechanic Shop Femme at chaya@mechanicshopfemme.com.