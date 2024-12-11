Cozy-hearted: Cozy Goods for a Good Cause

× Expand Katherine Jansen and Cozy blankets Katherine Jansen and Cozy blankets

Milwaukee native Katherine Jansen launched her e-commerce blanket business in January 2024, and a year later, it is now available to 25 stockists. Cozy-hearted is a mindful and slow lifestyle brand dedicated to offering cozy goods for a good cause.

Born out of a family tragedy, Cozy-hearted’s mission revolves around infusing peaceful comfort, mindfulness and joy into daily life through our range of cozy, eco-friendly blankets for the whole family, strongly emphasizing philanthropic giving.

Shop all Jansen’s cozy goods and learn more about the mission on her website: cozy-hearted.com.

Tell us about how Cozy-hearted came to be what it is today.

Cozy-hearted’s journey began from a deeply personal place, marked by a family tragedy. My nephew, Theo, born with congenital heart disease (CHD), passed away at six months old after undergoing three open-heart surgeries. Witnessing my sister's unimaginable loss fueled my determination to make a positive impact. CHD, affecting 40,000 babies annually, is the leading cause of birth defect-related deaths in infants, and too many families experience a similar loss.

The profound impact of Theo’s loss became even more painful when I became a mother in 2021. The hospital doors I was wheeled out of with my newborn were the same doors my sister walked out of without a baby to take home. At that moment, I knew I had to do more. Cozy-hearted emerged from this determination, aiming to honor Theo, support other heart kiddos, and spread peaceful comfort. Comfort is all I wished I could have given my sister when she lost her son.

A self-taught entrepreneur would be the best way to describe me. I have my doctorate in physical therapy, which does not help much when starting a blanket brand, but making a significant career change felt right.

Expand Photo courtesy Katherine Jansen Katherine Jansen of Cozy-hearted Katherine Jansen of Cozy-hearted

What inspired you to start your business?

My nephew Theo is the driving force behind what I do. He is still missed so much and will always be my why. Giving back to the CHD community and positively impacting the world is the best legacy I wish to leave to my daughters someday. We also care about the planet; creating eco-friendly products is essential to the brand. The Cozy and Mini Cozy are custom-made organic cotton blankets that took two years to design and produce. The Warm-hearted Blanket is made from 100% recycled polyester from plastic water bottles/straws.

How did you break into the baby good space with all the competition there is today?

I try not to compare myself to other major luxury blanket brands, but social media makes that nearly impossible. There are days when impostor syndrome creeps in, and I wonder how I could compete with the “big dogs,” but then I remind myself of the social community being built and how Cozy-hearted is so much more than a blanket.

Cozy-hearted stands for bringing mindfulness into your life to make it through motherhood. It helps keep you centered in the chaos while incorporating intentional practices to nurture yourself. Take a moment to practice the pause and take a deep breath (with your Cozy Blanket, of course). Making people feel this way is what I hope to pass down to my daughters. The most important thing you can do is give back and spread comfort and love.

Also, no other blanket brand is focused on giving back to the CHD community, which is what sets us apart from the rest!

Can you explain how your business gives back, per its mission?

Twenty-five percent of profits are donated to Project Bubaloo, a Milwaukee-based 501c3 non-profit founded by my sister, Theo's mother. Project Bubaloo focuses on funding CHD research and spreading awareness and has raised over $775,000. In 2025, we have a goal of raising 1 million dollars for CHD, and Cozy-hearted hopes to be a part of getting us to that goal.

We have two major fundraising events: Hops for Hearts at the Prtizlaff Building on April 4, 2025, and a golf outing at Kettle Hills on September 12, 2025. Blankets will be sold at each of those events so be sure to look out for more details as the dates near.

Where do you see Cozy-hearted in the next 5-10 years?

I’d love to be at a major retailer like Nordstrom by then. I’d also like to have a team because right now, it is me, myself, and I who do everything. You must start somewhere, right? The main goal is to give back as much money as possible and spread awareness for CHD, so I would love for Cozy-hearted to be known as the blanket brand that gives back to pediatric heart care. Just like Cuddle + Kind gives back to childhood hunger and Love Your Melon gives back to pediatric cancer, I see Cozy-Heart on that list.

Are there other people or businesses you’d like to shout out who helped you along the way?

Yes! I contacted the owner of Polished Prints, a stranger named Leah, for advice when I thought I wanted to start an apparel store for Project Bubaloo because I loved her brand. We had a virtual coffee date and became best friends, and she truly inspired me to create something separate from an actual product. It sparked something in me that led to the creation of Cozy-hearted. I could never thank Leah enough.

I also want to shout out the very first shop that purchased our blankets wholesale, Lot 3 Mercantile Co. in Eau Claire, WI. And a huge thank you to the local shops who carry the brand: Less + Littles and Green Dog Market. Lastly, our blankets can be personalized with embroidery by Crystal @cgstitch_. She does a fantastic job!

What challenges do you face as a female business owner in Milwaukee and the current state of the economy?

Where do I begin? Having a more premium brand in some budgets can limit who buys it. However, custom-creating and using eco-friendly materials is very expensive for the brand. My prices should be higher, but I also want them to be attainable.

My biggest challenges are getting the word out and marketing. I don’t have a marketing background or a colossal budget. It can be challenging when I reach out to stores to create wholesale relationships because I am not a well-known brand yet. Sometimes, I wonder if my emails go into people’s junk or spam folders when I don’t get responses because that has also been an issue.

Can we talk about how hard social media is? While it is fantastic to help market a product, it is also very challenging and time-consuming. I love the community that Cozy-hearted has built on social media, so I try to focus on serving my current followers rather than constantly chasing growth—it’s exhausting.

Expand Photo courtesy Katherine Jansen Katherine Jansen of Cozy-hearted Katherine Jansen of Cozy-hearted

What cozy product is your favorite?

My favorite product is the Mini Cozy Lovey that we offer. It’s a small 15 x15” organic cotton Lovey, and most people don’t understand what it is. I know most baby Loveys have some animal, but I wanted something neutral and chic. My three-year-old is forever attached to her pink bunny Lovey, which is not the most aesthetic or high-quality made, but I am happy to report that my one-year-old finds comfort in Cozy-hearted’s Lovey. It’s perfect for on the go in the car seat or during skin-to-skin contact when they are newborns. I love that it can grow with them and become something they snuggle with, like a built-in best friend.

Theo’s most-used blanket inspired this Lovey in the hospital. It fit over him perfectly and kept him warm when he couldn’t wear baby clothes due to all the lines and tubes in the hospital. My sister still sleeps with that blanky on her pillow, and it inspired me to want to do the same for another family (but made with eco-friendly materials).

What else are you working on these days?

I am expanding our cozy goods to offer more than just blankets. My next project will be launching a robe. Project Bubaloo continues to grow, and I am pretty busy as the CFO. I am also a full-time mother to my four-year-old and one-year-old daughter, who keep me busy. Please don’t ask me where I find it all the time; I still don’t know! But I love what I do and wouldn’t have it any other way. Starting a business from nothing is scary but worth it when you have so much passion for something.