Donna Re'nee Lewis Combines Artistry and Wellness with Genisx

At Genisx, pronounced “genesis,” wellness and creativity are harmonious; one and the same, even. Donna Re’nee Lewis knows what it is like being a struggling artist, so she built Genisx for fellow artists, musicians and entrepreneurs to nurture and explore their creative passions and potential while engaging in good holistic practices. The nonprofit organization’s name ties originality to purpose, and it is spelled with an “x” to represent intersectionality.

Lewis, who artistically goes by Donna Re’nee, is a Milwaukee native who grew up singing in church and eventually fell in love with making music once she learned to play instruments while in college. In 2022, Lewis had been working a corporate accounting job that she felt unfulfilled by.

“After a year I had to say that I wasn’t in alignment with my passions and purpose,” she recalls. “I had no time for music and it became very taxing for my mental health.”

Leap of Faith

She decided to take a leap of faith and quit that job to launch Genisx in 2023 with the help of Milwaukee Artist Resource Network (MARN). Starting with a podcast called Generations Decoded, Lewis began exploring how young creative individuals were learning to lead fulfilling lives while staying true to their values. She boiled it all down to one thing - wellness.

“We have the music and the art, but these “taboo” conversations don’t normally take place in work,” Lewis points out. “We’re going to be very deliberate about what it is that we stand for here.”

Out of all 50 states, Wisconsin has the least amount of funding for the arts in the nation, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. Artists and musicians are eager to find economically sustainable outlets, and Genisx is here to fill that gap.

Purpose without Compromise

To Lewis, wellness is tied into the notion of fully living into one’s purpose without compromise. “Oftentimes, society forces us to compromise who we are to be accepted. Our hopes and dreams become limited to the status quo, but Genisx encourages everyone to practice and protect their passions, whatever it might be, without pushing it off as a hobby. This space gives everyone grace, even those who are working traditional jobs.”

In addition to the podcast sessions, one notable Genisx program has been their Music Clinic series, free networking events and jam sessions led by featured guest musicians and wellness practitioners. Artists featured have included Brit Nicole, Marcya Danielle, Kristin Urban-Dias, Adeokola Adedapo and many others.

“You see older couples there playing alongside a 19-year-old boy,” Lewis remarks about those who have attended the series. “Who would’ve known that they would be there together sharing a moment of music.”

Lewis remembers, “We had an individual who was visiting the U.S. for the first time from Mexico. He came to the Music Clinic series through a relative, and he talked about how this event allowed him to feel like he can trust more. It was very profound and meant a lot to me, and it showed me the impact that by creating these spaces, nothing can suffice real human connection.”

Pathway to Purpose

With their Pathway to Purpose workshops, Genisx offers resilience skills to local colleges, youth organizations and adults going through major life transitions. They even offer sponsorship opportunities for these workshops.

“We can help people create a proper road map to sustain themselves and pursue a more impactful life,” Lewis elaborates. Genisx also facilitates sponsorships for recent high school graduates and first-generation college students.

“We don’t want to miss an opportunity as a society or as institutions by not supplying people from disadvantaged backgrounds with what they need,” Lewis affirms. “My goal is to grow the FAST Fund and be a large philanthropy endowment so that we can give individuals services that our society is failing to meet.”

With her creative solutions agency Genisx Works, Lewis and her team help young artists engage their audiences through immersive event experiences. “It serves to pipeline local musicians to be hired or contracted for their services,” she mentions. This program is complemented with a business directory for artists on the Genisx website.

Lewis and Genisx are currently seeking sponsors and partnerships for 2025 programming. Visit their website at genisxsocial.org or follow them on Instagram @genisx.mke to learn more. Follow Donna Re’nee Lewis on Instagram @_donnareneemusic.

“Do what’s right in your body,” Lewis concludes. “It’s highly important when it comes to following your intuition and following that north star.”