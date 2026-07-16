Eucalyptus & Company Specializes in Florals, Stained Glass & Ceramics

Expand Photo by Alexis Hyde Photography Haley Omick and Danielle Burrows - Eucalyptus and Co. Haley Omick and Danielle Burrows at Eucalyptus and Company.

At Eucalyptus & Company, 800 E. Chambers St. in Riverwest, bountifully crafted bouquets share a home with beautiful stained glass creations and whimsically designed pottery. Opened in 2024, the multi-faceted studio is run by artist Danielle Burrows, who combines her biggest creative and professional passions into a wholesomely curated community space. At Eucalyptus & Co., all are welcome to make and bond over art by way of services, workshops and events. The studio is open Monday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Our mission is to invite anyone to come meet like-minded people, get off of your phone and use your hands to create something,” creative operations manager Haley Omick says. The front of the studio houses retail and is where workshops take place while the back is designated for florals. Burrows shares on the Eucalyptus website, “The values that I bring to my studio space are one of openness and acceptance. Chaos is my only state of mind, and art is the way I deal with that!”

The Eucalyptus & Co. space is lively with color and greenery, tailored to be comforting as it is welcoming with all the clay wheels arranged facing each other. Workshops are held at the big centerpiece table. “It really helps people connect and see one another,” Omick adds. “There’s been times where people came here alone but became friends and decided to all come to open studio together.”

Decade of Experience

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Eucalyptus & Co. specializes in floral arrangements, stained glass and ceramics. Burrows has more than a decade of floral design experience and sources her flowers from local farms. The website states, “We believe flowers do more than fill a space—they evoke emotion, showcase individuality, and transform a room.”

Expand Photo by Alexis Hyde Photography Danielle Burrows Danielle Burrows crafting a pot at Eucalyptus and Company.

With ceramics, Eucalyptus & Co. offers wheel throwing and kiln firing services as well as clay sales. Burrows takes commissions for custom vases, planters and pet portrait mugs. “People are welcome to come in, buy clay and leave with it, or they can work here in our studio,” Omick explains. “We can fire their work for them; if you do open studio, it’s included. If you don’t then just drop it off and pay for firing as needed. Our turnaround is usually two to three weeks.”

Eucalyptus & Co. frequently hosts stained glass workshops, with upcoming focuses being on quilts, summer flowers, picture frames and mosaic coasters. Past workshops have encompassed wreathmaking, printmaking and ceramic matchboxes. The full workshop schedule can be found on the website.

When one walks into Eucalyptus & Co., they can expect to be greeted warmly by the two resident pups, Poppyseed Muffin and Suri. Most of the art on the shelves up front is for sale; lots are Burrows' or Omick’s work. There is also a consignment section with work from Conundrum Co. Ceramics, Chance Gordon Ceramics, Rachel Hiemer Prints, Bailey Danz Prints, Buried Spell Ceramics, The Fruity Studio, Kaybee Kitsch Upcycled Jewelry, Bold Blossom Shop, Bugsews and Canvas Ceramics. Plants for sale near the window live in pots made by ceramicists working out of the studio. Eucalyptus & Co. is also available to be rented out for private events with a capacity at about 30.

Inspired by NatureWi

As an artist, Burrows is heavily inspired by plants, flowers and animals. She holds a bachelor’s degree in fine art with a focus on ceramics from UW-Milwaukee. Having previously worked out of the studio Yours Truly down the street, Burrows eventually decided to venture out and find her own space. She stumbled upon the location simply from driving by. Omick, who specializes in stained glass under the name Studio Suri, joined Eucalyptus & Co. last fall. Burrows named the business after her beloved first dog, who passed away earlier this year; a picture of him hangs near the checkout counter.

Eucalyptus & Co. is one of several Riverwest businesses involved in Blueberry Fest, which takes place this Saturday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The community block party is at Fratney and Chambers St. and will feature lots in the way of blueberry-flavored food and beverages in addition to live music, vintage and artisan vendors, family-friendly activities and plenty of photo ops. Eucalyptus & Co. will have an interactive tent set up for folks to do printmaking. “We’ll also have some blueberry-stained glass and blueberry ceramics,” Omick mentions. “It’s going to be awesome and we’re very excited!”

Beyond that, Eucalyptus & Co. will be set up at Cedarburg’s Wine and Harvest Festival on September 19 and 20, plus they will be partnering with Thrifted Kittens Animal Rescue for an event this fall where folks can come draw, collage or paint in the company of adoptable kittens.

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For inquiries, contact eucalyptus.co4424@gmail.com.