From Walker's Point to Bay View, CIVAL Celebrates the Timelessness of Fine Jewelry

× Expand Photo by Alex Rutella Trying on jewlery at CIVAL

As a woman-owned, full-service fine jewelry studio and store in Milwaukee, CIVAL specializes in engagement ring design, custom projects and heirloom restoration. Founded by designer Rae Frye, the studio combines modern craftsmanship with antique sensibility, offering multiple pathways into the design process from made-to-order pieces to fully custom work to thoughtful vintage redesign. Having been situated at 911 W. National Ave. in Walker’s Point since 2018, CIVAL celebrates the grand opening of its new space at 2159 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in Bay View this Friday, May 1.

Expand Photo by Rae Fox/Rae Frye CIVAL in Bay View CIVAL's new location in Bay View

While CIVAL offers both fine and demi-fine jewelry, the studio is best known for its engagement and custom design work. Clients can begin with a signature design and modify it, collaborate on a fully custom piece, or rework heirloom materials into something new. “A lot of people come in with an idea but don’t know how to get there,” Frye explains. “We’ve built different ways into the process, so it feels approachable without sacrificing quality.” Balancing accessibility and craftsmanship are central to the brand. Pieces range from everyday options to one-of-a-kind fine jewelry, allowing clients to engage at different levels while getting the same integrity across the board.

The word “cival” comes from a pre-Mayan civilization term meaning “where the water meets the sea.” Frye named her business in honor of the timelessness of artifacts that endure through generations. “It’s fascinating what we will leave behind as jewelers and artisans, and the longevity of jewelry pieces specifically.”

Expressiveness, Individuality

Expand Photo by Rae Fox/Rae Frye A CIVAL diamond ring A CIVAL diamond ring

Frye is particularly drawn to ring designs that emphasize expressiveness and the individuality of what people wear on their hands daily. She notes, “Rings are visible, expressive, and deeply personal in a way other jewelry isn’t.” Sustainability and responsible sourcing are built into CIVAL’s core values and are integral to their design process. As a recognized member of Jewelers of America, CIVAL works with casting partners that use 100% recycled metals and adhere to strict ethical stone sourcing standards, including conflict-free, fair earth mined, antique, and net-zero lab-created stones.

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With its restoration and preservation services, CIVAL works frequently with estate and heirloom pieces, redesigning or repairing items that would otherwise be lost. “There’s so much history in these objects,” Frye affirms. “Sometimes it just takes a little creativity and effort to make them wearable again. When gold prices rise, people often turn in family pieces for scrap. It happens often, and it’s always a little difficult to see.” She presents a heavy gold band engraved with the words “With love, From Benny 1948,” a piece that would have been melted down had it not come into the studio’s care. “We often work with designs that need a bit of attention—resetting, polishing or reworking how they are constructed—so they can be worn again and become part of someone else’s story. It’s one of my favorite parts of what we do, and something we’ll continue to expand on.”

For proper jewelry care, a step-by-step guide is provided by CIVAL on its website. In terms of non-jewelry merchandise, CIVAL carries jewelry-adjacent items like holding boxes as well as self-care products like essential oils and candles.

Originally from West Virginia, Frye attended college at Shepherd University, where she studied photography and sculpture. Upon being accepted into a summer internship at Door County Kayaks, Frye first came to Wisconsin in 2008 and eventually landed a job doing jewelry sample design for a supply company. “I was able to work with a lot of antique and vintage pieces that I could re-design with a new addition,” Frye recalls. “I approached it from a sculpture and photography background, often without a lot of resources, which pushed me to be creative in how I made things.”

Making the Move

Expand Photo by Rae Frye Rae Frye Rae Frye

Her early jewelry work helped support her through college. After graduating, Frye spent a winter in Door County before moving to Milwaukee in 2012. “I started selling at the Public Market, and I think I vended at the very first Hover Craft.” After being laid off from a magazine editorial assistant position, Frye committed fully to building CIVAL. “I cashed out my 401k and decided I wasn’t going back to working for somebody else. I had already been doing this on the side for years.” She ran the business independently for six months before hiring her sister, who remains with CIVAL today as lead studio manager.

After operating out of Walker’s Point for the last eight years, Frye looks forward to increased visibility and foot traffic in Bay View. She discovered the space while visiting Room Service next door and saw an opportunity to move into the burgeoning community of small businesses. The new location will include dedicated areas for consultation, design, and in-housework, allowing for a more immersive client experience.

The grand opening on Friday, taking place from 7 to 10 p.m., will welcome guests to explore the space, try on jewelry, tour the studio and have exclusive access to purchase designs from CIVAL’s new spring line. CIVAL occasionally vends their demi-fine jewelry collections at community events and markets in addition to hosting popup events of their own.

Moving forward, CIVAL plans to expand collaborations with other artists, including showcasing locally made work within the space. The studio’s consultation room will also be available for use by other designers. “We are women-owned, independent small businesses, and we can support each other,” Frye says. “Creating space for that kind of collaboration feels important.”

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To shop or get in touch, visit the CIVAL website.