Jennifer Brindley Portrait Will Capture Your Essence

Jennifer Brindley Ubl is an internationally accredited master portrait photographer. She owns and operate Jennifer Brindley Portrait, a contemporary portrait studio in West Allis at 6127A W Greenfield Ave.

She specializes in magazine-style photo shoots with full styling, a curated wardrobe, personal branding and headshots for modern professionals, musicians, creatives, entrepreneurs and executives. Jennifer Brindley Portrait opened in Spring 2017 after spending the previous 10 years as a full-time wedding photographer in Milwaukee. You can visit jenniferbrindley.com to learn more and personal book sessions.

Tell us about your interest in photography and how you turned it into a business.

My passion for photography started in my teenage years and was solidified when I took a darkroom course in college. From there, my love for image-making only grew. In my early 20s, I completed coursework with the New York Institute of Photography, shooting part-time on weekends while continuing to refine my craft.

In 2008, I moved to Milwaukee and went full-time as a wedding photographer. After nearly a decade, I made the transition to portrait photography, officially launching Jennifer Brindley Portrait in 2017. Since then, I have dedicated myself to the art of portraiture, earning the prestigious master portrait photographer designation through the International Portrait Masters in 2020.

Expand Photo by Jennifer Brindley Jennifer Brindley Studio Jennifer Brindley's studio in West Allis

Where is your studio located? How can people get there/shop/book your services?

My studio is located in historic West Allis, right above the Peanut Butter and Jelly Deli—one of the city's gems! All sessions are by appointment only.

How to book:Visit my website at jenniferbrindley.com to view my work; Follow me on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content; Submit an inquiry via my website or send me a DM for more details!

Where do you find inspiration?

As a portrait artist, my inspiration comes from many industries and creative fields, but above all, it comes from my clients.

The most rewarding part of what I do is helping people see their own beauty—the way their loved ones already see them. I've spent almost two decades photographing people, and nothing is more fulfilling than watching someone recognize their own confidence, strength, and worth through their images. A great portrait can change the way someone feels about themselves—and that’s the most inspiring thing in the world.

How do you compete with other photographers around the greater Milwaukee area?

I would say that Jennifer Brindley Portrait is one of the most prominent photography brands in Milwaukee. However, I don’t see myself as competing with other photographers—because I truly believe that what I offer is completely unique and cannot be replicated.

Two key reasons why I don’t focus on competition:

1️. The Milwaukee photography community is built on mutual respect and camaraderie—we support and refer to one another. Some of my best clients are other photographers!

2. My clients are drawn to me because of the experience I offer and who I am as an artist. Every element of my service is carefully curated, from styling to posing, to create images that feel timeless, stylish and uniquely “them.”

How do you and your business interact with your community? Do you have philanthropic efforts?

I’m incredibly passionate about supporting local, small businesses and community initiatives. Being the official photographer for the Ignite the Spirit Milwaukee charity firefighter’s calendar is one of my proudest contributions.

This annual project highlights Milwaukee-area firefighters while raising money for a vital cause—supporting firefighters in need, whether they are battling mental health struggles, physical challenges, or financial hardship. Being a part of this effort is an honor, and it’s just one of the ways I give back to my community.

Where do you see your business in the next 5-10 years?

I see Jennifer Brindley Portrait continuing to be a fixture in Southeastern Wisconsin for anyone looking to: Reignite their confidence through portraiture; Elevate their professional brand with powerful personal branding images; Celebrate themselves and their unique journey.

I am committed to helping more people see themselves as powerful, beautiful, and worthy of being photographed.

Are there other people or businesses you’d like to shout out who helped you along the way?

My business has grown and evolved significantly over the years, and I owe much of that success to the unwavering support of those closest to me. My husband, my friends, my parents—they all believed in me from the start.

I’ve also had incredible mentors and received amazing support from Milwaukee’s tight-knit business community. Many of my clients have returned to my studio time and time again, and I am endlessly grateful for their trust and enthusiasm.

What challenges do you face as a female business owner in Milwaukee and the current state of the economy?

The challenges I face are not gender-related, but rather the same ones many small-business owners experience. Rising costs, zoning restrictions and home occupancy limits all create obstacles in running a locally owned business.

However, I am tenacious and creative, and I will always find solutions to continue serving my clients in the best way possible.

Do you have a preferred product or service that you offer?

I am deeply passionate about every service I offer. Whether I’m photographing: A woman seeking a transformative portrait experience; A professional in need of modern branding images;

A model building a fashion portfolio; A couple looking to capture their connection

Every session is a passion project.

My portrait clients receive a custom, hand-crafted printed box of portraits that will outlive them—a tangible legacy proving they existed, were seen, and were celebrated.

Are you working on other side projects our readers should know about?

Yes! Throughout the year, I offer exclusive, limited-edition photo sessions based on unique aesthetics.

Some past favorites include: “Blue Jean Baby” – A Calvin Klein-inspired denim session; “The White Shirt Sessions” – A series featuring timeless, effortlessly chic styling. More are on the horizon!

To be the first to know about these limited sessions, follow me on social media and sign up for my newsletter—subscribers always get exclusive early access.

Expand Photo courtesy of Jennifer Brindley Jennifer Brindley Folio Box Jennifer Brindley shuffles through a folio box of portraits.

Anything else you’d like to add?

I want to emphasize something deeply important—the power of being photographed.

Professionally: Your personal brand matters, and you have one whether you realize it or not. Experts recommend updating your headshot every two years—or every year if you're an entrepreneur, creative, or realtor. Your image is your first impression in today’s digital world.

Personally: Many people avoid being photographed, thinking they aren’t photogenic or that they need to look a certain way first. But the truth is—you are already worthy. Right now. As you are.

And those who love you? They already see your beauty. One day, your portrait will be the first thing they reach for. Let me help you create something timeless.

If you’ve ever thought about stepping in front of the camera but hesitated, I’d love to invite you to experience the difference of a fully guided, magazine-style portrait session. Visit jenniferbrindley.com to learn more or reach out to start the conversation!

Spots for spring personal branding sessions are filling fast, and I’m now booking into April and May! Don’t wait to secure your session.

Follow along for behind-the-scenes, styling tips, and new sessions on Instagram at @jennbrindley + Facebook at @jenniferbrindleyportrait + TikTok at @jennifer.brindley