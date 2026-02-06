Kyndal Johnson: Amplifying Coffee Culture in Black Communities

Expand Photo by Trinity Mason Kyndal Johnson at Colectivo Kyndal Johnson at Colectivo

Kyndal Johnson loves all things coffee and coffee culture. Her go-to coffee order is an oat milk cortado with honey and cinnamon—a sweet, simple concoction she finds invigorating wherever she has it. Bridging her artistic talents and passion for coffee, Johnson has made it her mission to amplify coffee culture into Black communities.

As a barista trainer at Colectivo with more than a decade of experience, Johnson brings her expertise and skillsets to different Black-owned cafes and shops opening up across Milwaukee. “Coffee is more than just a drink that’s popular,” she contends. “The whole idea of coffee is spending time with people and celebrating the moment. It’s a different kind of third space, where you’re always there to grow and connect to something.”

Johnson often observes a disconnect between coffee knowledge and coffee culture, noting how small mom-and-pop shops often rely on established coffee chains to get their product out. She says she sees this occur especially with coffee shops in Black communities.

Systemic Barriers

It is no secret that Milwaukee is a segregated city, plagued by issues of redlining, medical and environmental racism, and underfunded resources that disproportionately affect Black and Brown neighborhoods. The local coffee industry is no different, with lower densities of specialty coffee shops in such communities. This results in prominent systemic barriers to robust education and opportunities relative to coffee culture.

“Because there are not a lot of people of color in the industry, it gets disjointed for Black coffee shops,” she points out. “I see these shops get all the beans and machinery from bigger coffee companies. Those machines cost as much as a car sometime, but these smaller shops don’t always know how to maintain it, and it’s not fair. There needs to be that knowledge, and it can’t just come from one class or interaction. It has to be continuous.”

Johnson affirms, “Midwest racism looks different. You see it in art and you see it in coffee, but we don’t talk about it. It’s not obvious like you would see in other places, so I think a lot of times we excuse it. It’s the lack of opportunity and the lack of connection between the North side and the South side, where ‘underprivileged’ looks different on both. We’re so polite about it, and because it’s not so obvious, sometimes it can get annoying to point it out.”

Wealth of Knowledge

Mindful of these disparities, Johnson shares her wealth of knowledge about not only coffee science and standards but also how to curate a space with the right atmosphere. She offers classes for cafe staff, teaching folks about where coffee comes from and how it is harvested, specific standards of drinks, proper machinery maintenance and how to help customers know what to ask for.

Johnson explains, “I’m creating a list looking at what’s missing from here compared to what’s there. You don’t know what you don’t know. It’s not even just a Black business thing; it’s a mom-and-pop shop thing. But the disadvantage with Black coffee shops is that we don’t have a lot of representation above being a barista, so because of that, you’re going to have that slight dissonance. But the knowledge is here, and the coffee factories and roasters are here—but they aren’t Black, and we have to ask ourselves why. I can count the Black people in coffee I know of who aren’t just a barista.”

In doing this work, Johnson has slowly found a community of more Black folks in coffee who share her vision, ensuring that she is not doing it all by herself. Cxffeeblack in Memphis, a Black-owned specialty coffee shop, has been hugely inspirational to her. “I want to bring a connection like that here.”

Fond Memories

Johnson has fond memories of going to coffee shops with her family growing up. In high school, she frequented coffee shops at the mall. While attending college at UW-Stevens Point, Johnson describes having struggled to fit in. “Coming from an arts high school, I missed that mecca of weirdness, where everybody was weird and nobody was better than anyone else. We all just loved art and respected that.”

She continues, “Me going to a regular school after that really threw me off. I did not understand the dynamics of popularity. Besides naturally falling into the role of an outcast, I was also Black, so adding those things on top of it—I just didn’t fit in at Stevens Point. My freshman and sophomore years were rough.’

Her junior year, however, Johnson began hanging out at a coffee shop called Basement Brewhaus on UW-Stevens Point’s campus, eventually being offered a job and launching her coffee career there. “I met the coolest people I ever met in my life,” she remembers. “It really sparked something in me working there.”

Art to Coffee

Brewhaus doubled as a performance space where Johnson had the opportunity to develop programming for local artists. “This is where I connect my art to coffee,” she affirms. “I started the Bloom Project, where I interviewed other creative people and understood why they are the way they are.”

Upon returning to Milwaukee, Johnson worked at Stone Creek Coffee, plus she has been at Confectionately Yours in Bronzeville, the now-closed Shindig Coffee in Sherman Phoenix and the recently-opened Style Pop Cafe in Walker’s Point. Johnson has worked at Colectivo since 2018. “There’s a consistency working there,” she remarks. “It’s a safe space for me. They allow me to break the glass ceiling and become a bridge between the local community I love and the coffee community I’m so curious about.”

Also a musician and multifaceted creative, Johnson plans to release a few creative projects this year and build a larger platform for coffee knowledge. Email her at kyndaljcreate@gmail.com to get in touch about coffee classes.