Ladies’ Night Out Market Premiers Women-Owned Businesses at Wehr Nature Center

Ladies’ Night Out fundraiser hosted by Friends of Wehr (FOW) is a maker's market set in the serenity of Wehr Nature Center’s 220-acre preserve in the heart of Whitnall Park. The event supports entrepreneurs that align with Wehr’s mission of environmental education and conservation. Each year, the Friends committee selects 31 businesses that embody five core values: sustainability, nature-inspired design, handmade craftsmanship, originality and quality. Ladies’ Night Out also brings attention to an underserved audience of women-owned small businesses, connecting consumers to artisans who have a deep respect for the natural world.

The festivities kick off on July 8 from 5-8 p.m. Adults aged 21 and over are invited to take part in the pleasures of hunting and gathering high quality, specialty items. Admission includes parking, two beverages—with or without alcohol—and a selection of sweet and savory small-plate appetizers. Tickets are $5 for FOW members and $8 for non-members. Organizers recommend guests pre-register to skip waiting in lines. A parking shuttle will be available.

Supporting Nature and Community

FOW hosted their first Ladies’ Night Out in 2017. At that time, the board members were strategizing how to expand membership and to engage people who might not be interested in a program about turtles but attracted to locally driven consumerism that supports nature and the community.

“The Friends decided on four events they wanted to try to generate revenue that would support the center at a time when the county budget was lean,” explained Carol Howard, FOW executive assistant. Ladies’ Night Out is a significant fundraiser completely run by a woman-powered volunteer team which raises over 7K for expanding accessible, inclusive programming and natural areas restoration. This year’s event aims to raise funds to help expand the boardwalk.

Ladies’ Night Out co-coordinator, Kathy Clarey, has been on the committee since the beginning. “The very first year we took it over we had 31 vendors and 153 attendees, which we were thrilled with. Now we have over 31 vendors and over 500 attendees. People who come every year now bring their friends and husbands.”

According to Carol Howard, “We have vendors who go to fairs all over the state. They say this is one of their favorite ones, even though it’s only three hours and on a weeknight.”

Jessica Del Toro, FOW marketing and communications coordinator added, “It’s also the atmosphere and the energy that people bring to the collaborations and partnerships...and the love and support of each other. I think that’s the biggest thing.”

Unique Event

“The all-woman volunteer committee who plans this evening have done an incredible job creating an event that is unique, inspiring, and community based, said the Wehr’s director, Carly Hintz. “Supporting local small business owners while also giving back to the nature center is really what this event is all about and it’s something you'll not want to miss.”

The 2025 vendors include jewelry, home décor, chocolate, fine art, textiles, handmade cards and soap makers. One of the biggest draws for the raffle is Forever Chocolate. Milwaukee local, Eco Evie Apparel returns again this year with clothing made from recycled bottles, with endangered animal prints. Ten percent of their profits are donated to animal conservation programs. Custom paper crafters and greeting card makers, Blank Slates and Oakwood Lane Crafts are in the lineup. There will be an assortment of unique jewelry businesses - Be That Jewelry, Grape Twine Creations, Beejeweled and Origaminoshi. Serenity Soap Works use goat milk from their family farm to make handmade soap bars, lotions and other natural bath and body products. Lively By Samira, a Black woman-owned business, crochets one-of-a-kind purses, hats, hoodie scarves, blankets and even Christmas tree skirts “with love.”

Also included are outdoor sculptures, bakers and wood flower makers. And most of all—excitement! Carol Howard reflected on the high energy of past events, “All of a sudden it’s filled with people! I really enjoy meeting new visitors and FOW volunteers I have not met before. It’s nice to see how much fun everybody’s having.”

Sponsorships for Ladies’ Night Out are still available or if your business is interested in sponsoring other FOW fundraisers that support Wehr Nature Center, contact Jessica Del Toro. Visit Ladies Night Out Fundraiser | Friends of Wehr to see the entire list of 2025 vendors or become a member.