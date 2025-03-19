Ladies of the Loon Keeps Up With the Times While Selling the Past

Expand Photo courtesy of Ladies of the Loon Lexis Zenobia - Ladies of the Loon Lexis Zenobia

She brings fresh allure to styles of the past. Her motto is “anyone can wear anything as long as they have the confidence to pair it with.” Lexis Zenobia has been curating some of Milwaukee’s finest vintage with her Ladies of the Loon business for nearly a decade. Named to pay homage to the woods of Wisconsin, Ladies of the Loon champions comfortable, environmentally sustainable fashion of the 20th century.

“We have to keep up with the times, but we’re selling the past,” Zenobia affirms. “What I love most about vintage clothing really comes down to the history of fashion and how it all started out of resource and necessity.”

Originally from Rome, Wisconsin, Zenobia became interested in fashion from a young age. She remembers her peers would often wear brands like Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister, but Zenobia liked to dress outside the norm.

“I spent a lot of my younger teenage years in thrift stores, where I continued to shop into my 20s,” she says. “I didn’t wear thrifted clothing because it was trendy or cool, but because it was fun and what I could afford at the time.”

Zenobia would style looks for her friends, and she eventually started her own fashion photography business at age 18. “I would buy pieces and store them in my personal wardrobe, so when models would come over, they always had a plethora of looks to choose from,” she continues.

Vintage Collection

Once she moved to Milwaukee at age 20, her vintage collection kept growing. Zenobia recalls, “I didn’t want to just get rid of pieces, so I had the idea to photograph pieces and sell them for others to enjoy.”

While Zenobia specialized in fashion photography and styling, her friend Malia Sauceda had a background in marketing and graphic design, and together they started Ladies of the Loon in late 2016. “We were both little fashionistas with some spare time and creative energy on our hands,” Zenobia remarks. “So we decided to pair up and that is where it all began!”

Early on, Ladies of the Loon made a name for themselves in the Milwaukee fashion scene as they worked with models, photographers, artists and collaborators around the city. Sauceda eventually moved, splitting from Ladies of the Loon in 2019, where she would branch off and start her own upcycled vintage business, Loon Sauce, currently based in Brooklyn. Zenobia and Sauceda remain best friends to this day.

“I’m currently having to incorporate pieces into my collection that I wore in high school as a complete misfit,” Zenobia laughs.

As far as her aesthetic goes, Zenobia has an eye for statement pieces that light up the room. She loves the loud patterns of the ‘30s and ‘70s but also appreciates the intimidating “boss” energy of the ‘40s and ‘80s. “I’m big on comfortability, so you’ll find a lot of silk, linen and cotton hanging on my racks,” she notes. “I tend to lean towards chic basics and a head turner always.”

Thrifting Generation

Expand Photo courtesy of Ladies of the Loon Ladies of the Loon

She sources garments everywhere from thrift and antique stores to estate sales to private collections. “Community is huge for that,” she affirms. “We’re moving into a generation that’s thrifting and reselling a lot, so you have to be strategic in how you source.”

Zenobia has had the privileges of traveling to Europe, as well as Mexico and South America, which has fueled her love for many culturally diverse pieces.

“Clothes are art. I admire the couture and intricate knit work of southern Europe, places like Italy and France, the bold patterns from Africa, the intricate beadwork from Korea, the natural dyed fabrics from India, and the embroidery of Central and South America. Fashion holds the history of the people, each piece tells a story and holds meaning.”

Having size-inclusive pieces is a priority for Ladies of the Loon. “Garments were made much smaller back then,” Zenobia contends. “When I find a size-inclusive piece, a lot of times that piece represents a different culture, and it’s made to be a one-size-fits-all. These are my favorites. I scoop them up every chance I get!”

Carbon Footprints

Expand Photo courtesy of Ladies of the Loon Ladies of the Loon

As society has been waking up to climate change, Zenobia stresses the importance of shopping secondhand while fast fashion continues to strain the environment. “One of the main reasons I continue to do this is because of our planet’s dire need for sustainability. I share this information with my clients with hopes to reduce one carbon footprint at a time.”

Some of the most recent Ladies of the Loon pieces reflect the fresh air and vibrant colors of spring. An authentic Mexican ‘70s floral vest with silver rayon lining, a fire red long-sleeve maxi dress, and a ‘30s abstract silk kimono are just a few examples. Their current collection may be browsed on Zenobia’s Instagram.

The Ladies of the Loon showroom is at Hide House in Bay View, 2625 S Greeley St, open via private appointments. Here, local and traveling folks may shop and get styled with a personalized experience. Zenobia is busy sourcing and styling vintage throughout the week, and she continues her work as a fashion photographer daily.

Zenobia vends at pop-ups and markets all over the Midwest. Locally speaking, Ladies of the Loon is usually at One Trick Pony.

Fashion and Poetry

In the future, Zenobia would like to lean more into the education aspects of vintage styling and curation. She currently doubles as a fashion blogger and mentor, teaching her followers about history, textiles and present moments in the life of a reseller.

Outside of vintage curating, Zenobia is an author and poet, and she self-published a book, Many Moons & Motels, in 2022. Described as “poems of love, sorrow and the wild woman,” the book showcases Zenobia’s reflections across her many travels, hardships and awakenings, comprising poems written over the course of a decade throughout her 20s.

“I grew up with a lot of beat poets,” she mentions about the book’s inspiration. “It’s raw, unfiltered and to the times. It’s about the epitome of present-living and simplicity. It’s short and sweet, witty and sometimes hard.”

“Many Moons & Motels” can be purchased online or picked up at Woodland Pattern Book Center in Riverwest and at Lion’s Tooth in Bay View. Since its release, Zenobia has been working on her second book.