Lifestyle Boutique URSA Balances High Quality with Affordability

× Expand Photo courtesy of URSA Emily Sturdy Emily Sturdy

Just being in URSA (2534 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) feels like holistic self-care, given the lifestyle boutique is blessed with plenty of natural light, lush plants and fragrant aromas. Nestled between the Bay View branches of the Milwaukee Public Library and the Fire Department, URSA specializes in high quality yet affordable accessories, decor and self-care products. “We try to have things that are unique while feeling luxurious and accessible at the same time,” owner Emily Sturdy says. The store is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Expand Photo courtesy of URSA URSA interior URSA's interior

To Sturdy, “high quality” means something she would buy for herself or a loved one. “I want people to make connections with our brands and feel like they deserve these little treats without breaking their bank account,” she notes. At URSA, one may shop for all sorts of locally sourced and ethically made goods including pottery and kitchenware, clothing and jewelry, soaps and fragrances, incense and candles, oils and lotions, and socks and scarves as well as imported Turkish pillows, prints by Milwaukee artists, flowers and plants sourced from nearby growers plus lots more. Pretty much the only items not for sale are some of the larger plants and framed artworks. Sturdy reckons, “There’s a little bit of something for everyone.”

URSA prioritizes carrying products by Milwaukee makers and artists. Sturdy estimates about 35 local vendors currently have items for sale in-house. “It’s so important to keep your dollars in the community,” she emphasizes. “I’ve noticed that conversation happening a lot more lately with our customers, where yes they’re spending a little bit more, but you’re keeping that money circulating in your community when you shop locally.”

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Eye-Catching Merch

Expand Photo courtesy of URSA URSA mugs and decor A display of mugs and decor at URSA

Up at the front of the store is a table laden with some of URSA’s newest or most eye-catching merchandise. URSA also carries its own coffee in partnership with Iron River, Michigan-based Contrast Coffee Co. as well as a house line of self-care products like soaps and body oils.

Emily and John Sturdy moved to Milwaukee from Chicago in 2016. Emily had previously lived in Milwaukee prior to Chicago. “Milwaukee has a quality that pulls you back, and it really just feels like home,” she attests. The two had it in mind to open a retail store in Bay View on account of their existing relationships with local businesses such as The Vanguard and Milwaukee Community Acupuncture. “The collection of businesses here is so supportive of each other,” Emily observes. “We’re friends with pretty much all the other business owners.”

“URSA” means “bear” in Latin, which the Sturdys named the store as an homage to their shared love for stargazing (the Big Dipper and Little Dipper are known as Ursa Major and Ursa Minor, respectively). The URSA logo was designed by Los Angeles-based artist Tom Smith. In the past, the store has hosted workshops as well as intimate live music experiences. URSA continues to host pop-up events with local artists, including for Bay View Gallery Night. Follow @shopursa on Instagram for updates.

Vendors interested in consignment or wholesaling with URSA may fill out a submission form on its website. “We’re always looking for new things to bring in that bring people joy,” Emily affirms. “I don’t ever want it to feel stagnant or boring here. We’ve continuously been able to keep things fresh while having our core lines that people can always come get.”

In addition to the store, the Sturdys operate a rental cottage, URSA Lodge, located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in the town of Iron River. For more information, visit https://ursalodge.net/.