Madelyne Strunsee’s Fashion Point of Departure

Writer, stylist and fashion researcher, Madelyne Strunsee runs a multimedia project called Point of Departure. POD was created to share the stories behind the garments we wear, the people who make them, and the teams who bring them to life. It publishes collections of designer and secondhand clothing on the first of every month focing on crafting compelling visuals through creative styling, encouraging our buyers to invest in the story each piece has to tell.

How did you get started in the world of fashion?

I graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York and began my career in fashion almost a decade ago. After many failed attempts to find my identity in the ever-expanding fashion industry, I took a shot at wardrobe styling by taking advantage of my school’s connections to the New York Fashion Week circuit. I volunteered as a backstage runway dresser, styling assistant, and check-in girl, and eventually started asking friends and design students to coordinate test shoots. This led me to grow my wardrobe archive, using vintage and designer pieces I picked up from eBay, thrift stores, and off-shoot auction sites that no longer exist.

New York City apartments can only store so much, and the “starving artist” moniker started to feel too real, so I started selling pieces on Poshmark and eBay. Long story short, I never stopped. I graduated with a degree in Supply Chain Management and Textile Production, which illuminated how wasteful the fashion industry is. Coupled with my passion for crafting romance, sentimentality, and intrigue through wardrobe styling, I felt compelled to integrate a more intentional message behind the pieces I was selling. So, I created a brand and leaned into building a sustainable business model that confronts overconsumption and encourages investing in pieces you’ll actually want to pass down.

Where is POD located? How can people shop your exclusive finds?

We are exclusively online. However, I can accommodate private shopping appointments if you contact me on Instagram or email! (@pointof_departure, shoppointofdeparture@gmail.com, respectively).

You have a good eye for fashion and your pulse on what’s in style. From where do you pull inspiration?

I am constantly looking at runway shows. A part of my practice is learning about fashion history: from studying certain designers to understanding a brand’s house codes, the more information I know about design, aesthetic, construction, and trend cycles, the more confident I feel in my abilities as a stylist and business owner.

I may source a silk aubergine pencil skirt from Gucci and be sitting on it forever, but if I can provide the “why,” such that Tom Ford designed the skirt in 1996 for his Fall runway collection, where he focused on marrying conservative silhouettes with risqué cuts, people are more likely to invest in that piece. People want a story. They want to feel like they’re buying into the lore of something, being an active participant in the history of that thing. Otherwise, they want to pay close to nothing for it (in my experience).

I also love reading magazines and digging up archival publications. I often peruse 032C Magazine, Wallpaper, ArchivePDF, and the like. Making it a point to leave my house and find inspiration is also a priority: museums, hiking, theater, movies, perhaps a long drive. Inspiration is everywhere! Get off Pinterest!

How do you compete with more prominent brand names around town?

I’d like to think that the vintage community is unique because having the same offerings or products is nearly impossible. Aesthetically, there may be competition, but I can’t focus on that. I listen to my heart, craft visually pleasing visuals, and worry about everything else later. As far as what makes POD distinct? I’d say it’s the personal connection to the product, the branding, the community, and the consumer. This is my life. I’d be doing it even if it weren’t paying the bills.

Where do you see POD in the next 5-10 years?

I aim to expand into a multimedia platform, offering essays, interviews, editorials, and collections you can shop from. I want to reach as many people as possible and inject sentimentality back into the way we interact with fashion.

I think what we are missing is a true sense of purpose. I don’t think we need any more automation or quick fixes. People desperately want to feel a part of something, and I want to create a space where people feel inspired, hopeful, and curious again. In an industry that preys on our insecurities and addictions, it is imperative we keep fighting against the forces that benefit from homogenizing our pursuits in finding our personal style. The answer is clear to me: buy less and engage, invest, and focus more on connecting to your true desires and interior world. Fashion hasn’t ever been about clothing. It’s about identity, expression, desire, language, and belonging. Let’s talk about it!

Are there other local people or businesses you’d like to shout out who helped you along the way?

I want to personally thank Larissa Brown who owns Sugar Shock Vintage. She specializes in curating rare designer handbags, homegoods, and RTW pieces for her clients who are serious collectors. She has taught me so much about fashion and inspired me to move in the direction I’ve wanted for years. Follow her on Instagram! @sugarshockvintage

What challenges do you face as a female business owner in Milwaukee and the current state of the economy?

I mean, the list is endless. I don’t like to dwell on the challenges since it can start to feel daunting and uninspiring. I’m doing what I love, which is a massive privilege. A part of keeping this dream alive is being absolutely relentless and delusional about the state of the world and my place in it.

Are you working on other side projects our readers should know about?

I also have a substack called Point of _Departure! I write about fashion that’s very beginner friendly. If anyone is interested in a fashion-for-dummies type publication, I’m your girl!

Support local, shop small, and cancel your Amazon Prime subscriptions! I'm just kidding but consider patronizing the businesses that make a small city like Milwaukee so special. We are all endlessly grateful for those who support us.