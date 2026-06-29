Madison Boeder: Cerebral, Thought-Provoking and Utterly Subversive

× Expand Photo courtesy of Madison Boeder Madison Boeder Madison Boeder

Madison Boeder is a visual artist in the Milwaukee area whose body of work refuses to be confined to any one medium or style. Whether a stone wall enveloping a human-like figure or a life-size glass guillotine, her works explore themes ranging from revolution and ideological conflict to more introspective motifs, such as coping mechanisms humans adopt as a form of emotional armor.

Recently, she spoke with Shepherd Express about her journey into the visual art world, the nature of her artwork, and future projects. “I started creating just in general when I was pretty young. I was living in Appleton, so our school district had a really good art program, and Ive always liked using art as a sort of outlet for different familial or social issues,” she said.

Boeder declared herself “a big fan of painting. It’s the thing I feel the most connected to, and it’s almost the easiest for me to do in a way. But I have noticed lately I’ve shifted into a lot more sculptural works or sculptural forms of painting. I’ve also started working with glass a lot lately, which has been really fun. I’m also trying to find ways to incorporate the glass into my painting style because I would love to tie the two together more!”

When asked about her favorite artistic style, Boeder responded, “I love impressionism. There are just so many forms of impressionism, and you get a lot of options on how realistic you want to be or how vulnerable you want to be.

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“I feel like when I’m painting, it mostly follows impressionism. I also respect a good, realistic portrait, so there’s a little bit of a mix in there I’ve noticed, but I feel like at the end of the day, it does kind of count as a form of escapist impressionism.”

When asked if she had plans to expand into other artistic mediums, Boeder replied, “I really want to play around with film. But, otherwise, lately I’ve been getting really big into installation work and really large-scale sculptures.”

She has a project coming up in September, “a continuation of a big underwater-themed installation I did back in February,” she continued. “You’ll be able to walk around and interact with the art, which is really exciting for me. I like making work that people can touch and interact with and be a part of without knowing they’re a part of it. I don’t necessarily want them to have to put effort into it, I just want them to be able to exist in the space, so I'm really excited to continue playing with media that allows me to do that.”

Madison Boeder’s work can be found on her Instagram at madisonismaddyisme as well her website, Madisonboeder.com.