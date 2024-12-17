Midwest Sad Bakery Brings Joy to Milwaukee

× Expand Photo courtesy Samantha Sandrin Midwest Sad Midwest Sad

Owner Samantha Sandrin’s dream is to open a Milwaukee-based bakery filled with nostalgic treats and savory snacks that aim to bring joy and comfort to its patrons. Introducing Midwest Sad! The name is a clever play on words for “Seasonal Affective Disorder,” which I think all Milwaukeeans agree can be helped with some good bakery items. Sandrin officially opened her Downtown location in April 2024 and is currently running a crowdfunding campaign to open a profit-sharing, community-based brick-and-mortar store by 2026.

While larger bakeries might have more resources, Midwest Sad offers a deeply personal experience, a commitment to the community, and a focus on authenticity and connection through baked goods. She wants Midwest Sad’s future space to emphasize community engagement and provide a hub for local food entrepreneurs.

How did you get started in baking?

I’ve always had a deep connection to food. Growing up, it was my dad’s way of showing love—his pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving was legendary, and those moments stayed with me. After years of working in the food industry, I wanted to create something personal that combined my love for nostalgic flavors with my passion for community. Midwest Sad was born out of the idea that food can be comforting and healing. The name is inspired by Seasonal Affective Disorder, something many Midwesterners can relate to—it’s a playful nod to finding joy and connection, even in the grayest of seasons. Through Midwest Sad, I aim to create food that feels like home and a business that truly values the people it serves and employs.

Where is Midwest Sad located and how can people order your baked goods?

Midwest Sad is located at 770 N Jefferson St, LL2, in the heart of Downtown Milwaukee. You can shop our treats by stopping by during our open hours or placing pre-orders through our website at midwestsadmke.com. We also accept custom orders for events, weddings, and special occasions, and you can reach out via email at info@midwestsadmke.com for more details or to book services. We’re here to make your day a little sweeter!

Where do you pull inspiration behind what you bake?

My inspiration comes from the nostalgic flavors and comforting foods that bring people together. I pull a lot from the Midwest’s rich culinary traditions—those classic, no-frills recipes that feel like home—and add my own modern twists to make them special. I’m also inspired by the seasons, both in ingredients and emotions. Food can be a source of comfort, joy, or connection during the darkest days, and I aim to capture that in every product we make. At the heart of it, I want our food to tell a story and remind people of life's simple, meaningful moments.

How do you and your business interact with your community? Do you have philanthropic efforts?

At Midwest Sad, we want to do so much more for Milwaukee than we currently can. Right now, we’re limited by the size of our space, but our dream is to expand and truly make a difference by offering free meals, accepting food stamps and ensuring that everyone has access to good, quality food. We believe that food is a basic human right, and everyone deserves to feel the comfort and joy it can bring. All we want to do is help Milwaukee grow—whether it’s through creating a community kitchen, supporting local food entrepreneurs, or simply being a space where people feel seen and cared for. As we grow, we hope to turn those dreams into reality and make a lasting impact on the city we love.

Where do you see your business in the next five-10 years?

I see Midwest Sad growing into more than just a bakery—it will be a community-driven hub that uplifts Milwaukee in meaningful ways. My dream is to establish a full-scale brick-and-mortar location in Walker’s Point with a community kitchen where local entrepreneurs can launch their food ventures.

Are there other people or businesses you’d like to shout out who helped you along the way?

Absolutely! Midwest Sad wouldn’t be what it is today without the incredible support and collaboration from so many amazing people and businesses in Milwaukee. I want to give a huge shoutout to Hot Dish Pantry for being one of the first places to carry my sweets and to Uncle Wolfie’s and Crafty Cow for trusting me to provide baked goods for their menus. I’m also so thankful for partnerships with Sweetly Baked, Tots on the Street, Sweet Basil, and The Daily Bird, as well as the opportunities to collaborate with Amilinda and the beautiful events at the Villa Terrace Museum. Organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters and Radio Milwaukee have helped create connections that inspire me daily. I can’t forget Honeycomb Credit for supporting small businesses like mine to grow and thrive. Milwaukee has such an incredible community, and I’m grateful to be surrounded by people and places that truly care.

What challenges do you face as a female business owner in Milwaukee and the current state of the economy?

As a female business owner in Milwaukee, I’ve faced my fair share of challenges, especially in an industry still dominated by men. But honestly, I’m happy and proud of what I’ve built, and I don’t feel the need to prove myself to anyone anymore. My focus is on creating good things—whether it’s food, a safe workplace, or a stronger community. Sure, the current economy makes things harder with rising costs and barriers to funding, and sometimes men in this field try to make things tougher than they need to be. But let me be clear: I’m not going anywhere. No matter how hard it gets, my love for what I do and my commitment to this city keep me moving forward.

Do you have a favorite product or service that you offer?

Cookie Cakes! I love them; so fun and simple, but just massive cookies cause why the hell not? And we’re working on creating the perfect baguette!

Are you working on other side projects our readers should know about?

Absolutely! We have a lot in the works right now. This month, we’re announcing an exciting project with a brewery that will feature our products in a really unique way. We’re also launching a collaboration with a special location that will offer our treats and snacks in an entirely new setting, making it easier for people to enjoy Midwest Sad. And on top of that, we’re in talks about a potential opportunity that could help make our big dreams—like the community kitchen—come true. It’s an incredibly exciting time, and I can’t wait to share more with everyone soon!

If you’d like to learn more about Midwest Sad’s campaign and how you can get involved, go here: iinvest.honeycombcredit.com/campaigns/Midwest-Sad.