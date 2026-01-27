Miglė Valentinavičiūtė: Musician, Teacher, Artist

Expand Photo courtesy of Miglė Valentinavičiūtė Miglė Valentinavičiūtė Miglė Valentinavičiūtė

Miglė Valentinavičiūtė is a flutist from Lithuania and based in Kenosha County area. Since moving to the United States, she has studied music academically and begun a career teaching the instrument of her choice, the flute to her students and performing live. Recently, she agreed to an interview in which we discussed her musical journey, her thoughts on the landscape of the music scene, and the advice she would impart on other musicians.

When asked when she started playing the flute, she responded, “I started playing when I was seven years old. My parents enrolled me into an arts and music school in my hometown of Panevėžys in Lithuania. I started with the recorder. When I was in the fourth grade, I changed teachers and they allowed me to start practicing on the flute as my breathing system was more developed. It was quite hard for me to blow across the hole for the first few months.

“Now that I’ve been playing for more than 16 years, I can understand issues that beginners on the flute might have,” she continued. “I didn’t take it seriously until my freshman year of high school. I changed teachers again. I got really inspired by my then flute instructor and virtuoso, Justinas Mačys and wanted to become better and better at the flute. I decided to go to college for music and major in music performance. And then, I graduated from Parkside with a bachelor's in music performance.”

According to her, shifting from recorder to flute can be difficult. “I think it’s harder to manage sound from the aperture on a flute because, unlike any other instrument, you have to blow across the hole and not into the hole—that is challenging for a lot of beginner flute students, and it was challenging for me.”

With regard to the music she studied in her native Lithuania, Miglė answered, “It was mostly classical music.” Miglė followed up by mentioning that she studied a lot of what is considered popular beginner songs, such as “Old Macdonald Had a Farm” or “Yankee Doodle” when a new music student is learning the instrument of their choice.

Miglė notes on the differences between the music scene in Lithuania and the United States, “I think the United States mostly loves jazz and I love that. In Lithuania, it isn’t quite as popular. We have big bands, but they weren’t as big and developed as American jazz bands and that is just kind of fascinating. We mostly focus on classical music.”

When discussing the turning point that caused her to pursue music professionally, Miglė stated, “My high school instructor, Justinas Mačys, played so effortlessly and with so much emotion. I listened to the international flute virtuosos regularly and he sounded just like them. I thought to myself that I wanted to play like him.”

When asked if she had any advice for newer musicians, Miglė said, “Don’t expect to be good immediately. That’s the biggest advice to everyone.” She then went on to state how it is best for musicians to blossom at their own pace without comparing themselves to other people's progress.