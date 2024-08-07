Milwaukee’s Sharon Jordan is Gospel Radio Announcer of the Year

× Expand Photo via WNOV - wnov860.com Sharon Jordan Sharon Jordan

Having one of the friendliest radio voices on Milwaukee radio has served Sharon Jordan well. But so has offering a specialty within the field she occupies.

Soul gospel music can be heard in many African American churches most any time they open their doors for services. But, regarding her “Taking You Higher” show, heard on WNOV from 6-9 a.m. on Saturdays and at various times on Sundays. Says Jordan, “WNOV is the only station in the city that plays black quartet gospel music. This genre of music is seeing a resurgence in recent years through the concerts that are put on each year.”

Going by the name of Sister Sharon, The Gospel Angel, Jordan also fills her weekend shifts on WNOV with sanctified songs from other configurations of singers apart from quartets, with a fair percentage of it given to local talent. But it’s the attention she gives to the sounds of more traditional-sounding male, female and mixed foursomes that sets “Higher” apart from the efforts of Jordan’s co-laborers in Milwaukee gospel radio.

Line to Listeners

More specifically, it’s not only her promotion of traditional soul gospel that makes her programming unique in Milwaukee, but, as Jordan emphasizes, “being able to create a direct line of communication with the listeners; that’s what makes WNOV unique.”

The direct, warm connection Sister Sharon has established with her listenership has recently been recognized with a national award.

The annual Rhythm of Gospel Music Awards Show, held in Mobile in June 2024 by the National & Independent Gospel Music Association (NIGMA), honored Jordan as its Gospel Radio Announcer of the Year. When informed of her nomination late last year, she recalls, “I got a call one day from the Rhythm of Gospel committee and the person was like, ‘Someone nominated you for Radio Announcer of the Year. Do you accept?’ and I told him. ‘Yes.’ So, from there it was a period to cast votes. The link was sent to me. and then I asked all my friends and family to cast their votes on my behalf.”

First Black Woman

The Gospel Angel’s promotional efforts aided in her besting the seven other nominees who were up for the honor, for which she is grateful. “Becoming the first Black woman to receive this prestigious award makes me feel seen and heard for my hard work and dedication in the industry,” she declares, adding, “It sets a standard of achievement for what is possible for others who come behind me of what they can accomplish. Winning the award has motivated me even more to bring the best guests and music that appeal to the heart of my audience.”

In a field known for its radio hosts of long standing, Jordan’s rise to the kind of recognition she has received from NIGMA arrived relatively quickly. “In 2019, I began hosting ‘Taking You Higher’ after (previous WNOV gospel announcer) Rev. Charles Green retired and moved out of town.”

As for how she would like to add to her resume, she says, “Exploring new destinations and hosting gospel shows, including television appearances, is my heart’s desire.” When it comes down to the music she presents on “Taking You Higher,” Jordan knows she offers a valuable service to her listeners. Gospel, she declares, “provides solace and comfort to its listeners, helping them cope with life’s challenges and find peace in the midst of turmoil. Whether they’ve had a difficult day at work, a trying week with the children, or are grieving the loss of a loved one, this platform offers a source of healing and respite. When they need it most, a soothing song can come on and remind them that they’re not alone in their struggles.”