Nice Hair Salon: Celebrating Hair of All Types with an Eco-Conscious Approach

Expand Photo by Jamie Robarge Photography Kate Kent Kate Kent

Nice Hair Salon is “where hair meets art.” Located at 920 S. Second St. in the heart of Walker’s Point, the eco-conscious salon prides itself on being a space for celebrating the fluid expression of all types of hair. As the Nice Hair website puts it, “Hair can be a powerful statement! Hair can be political. Hair can be difficult. Hair can be simple. Hair can accessorize your life. We also know that it’s ever-changing, as are you!”

At Nice Hair, the all-star team of over a dozen stylists offer a wide range of cuts and coloring. Each stylist has their own niche whether it be mullets and shags or curls and waves or blonding or bold transformations. Nice Hair operates with a commission-based, gratuity-free model. Owner Kate Kent actively supports each of her team members as they come into their own in terms of specialties and clientele. “They’re all very colorful and lovely,” Kent says of her team. “We’re here to decipher what a client is telling us they want and help to create that, and we’re a self-referring system. It’s really a beautiful artistic collaboration.”

Beauty without Waste?

The “Big Beauty” industry produces lots of waste, and to mitigate as much of that as possible, Nice Hair works with the program SalonCycle for its recycling and disposal. The salon strictly uses beauty and cosmetic products from companies that are transparent with ingredients they use. Emphasizing the art and craft of hair over retail, Nice Hair does not sell beauty products in-house. “It’s always been important to me to look into who the brands we’re working with and what they support, and to not continue being part of the problem,” Kent notes.

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Expand Photo by Kate Kent Nice Hair Salon interior The waiting area at Nice Hair Salon in Walker's Point

She adds, “It’s interesting what people will define as radical. Something that’s good for us is also good for the community and for the Earth. It’s a no-brainer. Some of it comes with a cost or investment, but that’s part of running a business.”

In tandem with its environmentally friendly model, Nice Hair does away with the industry’s conventional standards of beauty altogether. Kent draws on her own experience between growing up, attending art school and navigating the beauty industry in dispelling the facades of what defines beauty. She shares, “Going to art school and learning about expression and creativity, I learned that people care about your ideas more than what you look like. Then going to beauty school, people cared more about what I looked like than what I know, and that is so backwards.”

Looking the Part?

In fact, she remembers a time in beauty school where she was reprimanded for not wearing makeup, or not “looking the part.” Kent continues, “I’ve struggled with that in this industry and never wanted to create a place where my employees feel like they have to look a certain way to do their job right. Human beings are inherently beautiful, but I think it’s fun to help people match this identity where they feel like a type of person they want their outside to match. Maybe one day you want to look one way and the next day you want to look a different way. Who are we to judge?”

Originally from the rural town of Maribel, Wisconsin, Kent arrived in Milwaukee in 1999 to attend college at Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD). Following graduation she attended beauty school at Aveda Institute. After working in salons for many years, Kent left in favor of being independent and self-employed. Over time, however, she missed the culture of people working together. “There were so many reasons why I left to be independent, but we could do better,” Kent recalls.

What began simply as a hairdresser education and support group eventually became Nice Hair Salon in 2018. “The more we just grew that community, the more I felt a responsibility to create a place that I would’ve liked to work at,” Kent explains. “The rest is history.”

Community Space

Expand Photo by Kate Kent Fundraiser for Francesca Hong at Nice Hair Salon A loteria fundraiser event for Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong at Nice Hair Salon in Walker's Point (2026)

She envisioned a space that was not only a salon but a community space for events, gatherings and educational programming. One of Nice Hair’s recurring events is the monthly A Very Queer Open Mic hosted by La Rosette on the last Sunday of every month from 7 to 9 p.m., where all things music, poetry, comedy and storytelling are welcome.

The salon has also hosted events like clothing swaps and self-defense classes as well as various skill-building workshops. Kent affirms, “I personally am not afraid to say what I think and feel, and I also understand that some people are, so we want to help direct people to take whatever action they feel compelled to.”

Plant enthusiasts will appreciate Nice Hair for its decorative lush flora. “They’re happy because of the amount of laughter we do in here,” Kent remarks about the plants. For more information, visit the Nice Hair Salon website. Book an appointment or consultation here.