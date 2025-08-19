OMEN: A Destination for All Things Alternative Media and Fashion

× Expand Photo courtesy of OMEN OMEN - Exterior OMEN's exterior on Milwaukee Avenue in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin

When one walks into South Milwaukee’s OMEN, they are immediately hit with the scent of Halloween, which is fitting for the store’s celebration of all things spooky and strange. Located at 1310 Milwaukee Ave., OMEN is a destination for all things alternative media and fashion, whether it be clothing, jewelry, records, movies, posters, books, self-care products and more. The store is open Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Expand Photo courtesy of OMEN OMEN - Apparel Section OMEN's apparel section

Building around the motto “It’s all for you,” OMEN has an ever-expanding accumulation of goth, horror, occult, emo, punk and metal memorabilia. Owner Natalie Gajewski decided on the motto both as a reference to the movie The Omen and because it reflects the store’s nature as a haven for many different dark aesthetics. “You’ll find something for you—something you’ll love, perfectly matched to your unique personality and style, no matter who you are.”

Inspired by a trip to the East Coast, Gajewski became interested in opening a store for dark subcultures of her own. “Nothing like it existed here,” she recalls. “We wanted a place where people could come together, feel part of something and connect over the culture we love.”

OMEN opened in 2022, starting with brands like FOXBLOOD, Demonia, The Black Lagoon Room and FootClothes. “A lot of stuff here is local too,” Gajewski adds. Milwaukee brands in the store include Burke & Hare, Black Sheep Tattoo and Goth Barge.

Part of the Scene

“The team here is a tightly-knit, small crew, all deeply rooted in alternative culture and music,” Gajewski notes. “They’re more than staff - they’re part of the scene, thriving in a space where they can be themselves, feel supported, and share their passion with every customer who walks through the door.”

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Over the years, OMEN has brought in acquisitions from dark creators like Pallbearer Press, Kreepsville, Weasel Wear, Se7en Deadly, Killstar, Witch Baby Soap, Ectogasm, TwistedAllure, Lilliput Little Things and many others.

“I love the idea that there are like-minded creators and brands out there who see us and want to be associated with us,” Gajewski affirms. “We vibe with a lot of Southern California stuff.”

The store carries feminine, masculine and gender neutral apparel, as well as a wide range of accessories for sale. A Frankenstein head backpack, a spider web purse, spiked leather chokers and skeleton push toys are just a few items in the mix. Personal care items range from coffin-shaped soaps to gothic fragrances to witchy bath bombs and candles.

Expand Photo courtesy of OMEN OMEN - Record Section OMEN's records section

Gajewki’s partner Joe runs the record store side of things, which features carefully curated racks ranging from punk, metal, and industrial music to dark wave, electronic and post-punk. “Music is my husband’s passion,” Gajewski says. Beyond the records, one may find vast collections of horror and pop culture–inspired shirts, band tees, stacks of patches and stickers, shelves of books and various other merchandise.

Come late 2025/early 2026, OMEN plans to relocate to Kinnickinnic Ave. in Bay View, where it will merge both sides of the store in one space. Keep an eye out on their social media for news about the upcoming move. “It’s been a long time coming, and we can’t wait to finally stretch out in our new, much needed, expanded location,” Gajewski contends.