Photographer Glenda Mitchell Captures the Sincere Moments

With her photography business GM.Creative, Glenda Mitchell finds joy in capturing the sincere moments of the world around her, whether it be the fervent bond between lovers, the unbridled innocence of a child, a thoughtfully plated dish at a local restaurant or the sweet imperfections of a smile or pose. She proudly affirms, “Every time I’ve wanted to expand or try something new, the universe has given me an opportunity to do so, and I’ve been really grateful for it.”

Mitchell’s goal is always to make clients see a realistic version of themselves. She considers herself an introvert, and she enjoys portraiture because it means connecting with people one-on-one. That said, Mitchell likes to shoot community events because she gets to be observant and keep her head on a swivel. Mitchell also enjoys shooting weddings as well as food and hospitality photography.

“My favorite part is when it’s 10 minutes in,” Mitchell says about the process. “When you pull out the camera, people don’t know what to do. Usually at about that 5-to-10 minute mark, people are comfortable, and they realize they don’t have to be a model and that my job is to make them look good, so they relax and then I can get some of the best photos.”

Their Best Lives

Expand Photo by Glenda Mitchell - GM.Creative Milwaukee PrideFest - Montell's Melanin Extravaganza Montell's Melanin Extravaganza at Milwaukee PrideFest

Summer is Mitchell’s favorite season, and she loves bringing her camera to Milwaukee’s many festivals and catching people living their best lives. She shoots Milwaukee Pride every year, a place she describes as “home.”

“I identify as queer, and I love the fact that Pride is for everyone,” she shares. “You might see a leather daddy in assless chaps on one side, but on the other side you’re going to see a beautiful lesbian couple with three kids, all in rainbows and eating popsicles and having the best day as a family. I see the excitement people have when they come. They want to be noticed and be seen, and that’s always the most fun for me.”

In March 2024, Mitchell co-curated with artist Nadeena Granville the exhibition “Abundance: Through the Lens of Black Women” at Var Gallery, which was the first showcase in Milwaukee of photography entirely by Black women. Upon receiving the prompt of “What does ‘abundance’ mean to you?”, artists displayed everything from landscape photography to boudoir to self-portraiture

Mitchell reflects, “Nadeena and I got women from in-state and out-of-state to come and exhibit, and it was amazing. Everybody interpreted it in a different way but there was still a through line, and Josh from Var let us exhibit there for an entire month. It was a lot of hard work, but it was a blessing.”

Having grown up between Milwaukee, Chicago and Stevens Point, Mitchell first dabbled in photography in high school, but it was not until she had her daughter when Mitchell began to take it seriously. “A friend of mine gave me an old camera, and I wanted to make sure I captured my daughter at that age,” she remembers. “I’m a child of adoption and don’t personally have any baby pictures, so it was really important for me to get all of her steps.”

Hobby to Profession

Expand Photo by Glenda Mitchell - GM.Creative Engagement Photo - Glenda Mitchell GM.Creative An engagement photo shoot by GM.Creative

Photography became a hobby of Mitchell’s as she started documenting mostly family and friends. After losing a job post-college, however, Mitchell’s elders asked what she would do if money was not an issue. “Photography was always in the back of my head,” she continues. “In that time of not having a job, I thought to put my time and energy behind this like it is my job.”

Within a three-month time frame, Mitchell’s passion for photography quickly grew. She started GM.Creative in 2019, offering portraiture, family shoots and the like - then COVID happened. “I was thinking about branching out and doing weddings,” she recalls. “I had two friends who were getting married during that time who wanted photography, but obviously with somebody in their safe bubble, so those opportunities turned into a portfolio for wedding work.”

Bookings are available via the GM.Creative website. Mitchell offers prints of her work upon request. “I’d really love to do a photo book of portraits,” she mentions as a goal. “Doing an experiential pop-up at Pride would be really fun.”