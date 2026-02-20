Quirky, Fun Jewelry and Accessories with Dusty Pete's

Expand Photo courtesy of Dusty Pete's Dusty Pete's at a vendor market Dusty Pete's at a vendor market with Darcy Wollner and Jackie Peetz

“Two pals lasering things in Milwaukee” describes Dusty Pete’s, a business for quirky, fun, handmade acrylic jewelry and accessories. Founders Jackie Peetz and Darcy Wollner craft keychains, earrings, magnets, ornaments and more, marrying glossy colors and swanky fonts with irreverent Midwest humor, pop culture references and social commentary.

A few Dusty Pete’s creations over the years have included “Fuck the Patriarchy” keychains, “Sad as Hell” heart earrings, cat clock magnets and Moo Deng ornaments. Peetz and Wollner launched a Halloween collection in 2020, followed by a Milwaukee collection last year that makes references to the Allen-Bradley Clock Tower, the General Mitchell Airport’s Recombulation Area, the Hoan Bridge and Riverwest Arby’s. “We made that for 414 Day as a love letter to Milwaukee,” Peetz notes about the locally-inspired collection.

Ideas for Dusty Pete’s products typically get pulled from a list of culturally relevant ideas before being designed, laser cut and hand-painted. Leftover acrylic from laser cutting is saved for future use. “We each make our own designs, but the biggest part of collaboration is where we’ll send designs over and pick the perfect acrylic together or decide how to make layered pieces pop,” Wollner explains. “After layering, we’ll paint together while we watch trash TV and order takeout.”

Peetz and Wollner met in college while attending the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD). Both had loved to draw growing up and aspired to make things with cute or silly aesthetics. By day, Peetz and Wollner both work as designers.

From Digital to Real

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Expand Photo courtesy of Dusty Pete's Dusty Pete's display at a vendor market Dusty Pete's display at a vendor market

The idea for Dusty Pete’s originated while Wollner was in grad school studying digital fabrication, where she learned techniques like 3D printing, laser cutting and CNC routing. “Right before I was about to graduate, I got my own laser cutter,” she recalls. “Jackie and I were hanging out, and we talked about combining forces to bring digital things into the real world.”

In 2018, the two attended Camp Gritty in Nashville, hosted by the artist Charlavail. “It was five days of eating vegan food, making crafts and meeting friends,” Peetz remembers. “There’s a little makers market there, and in 2019 when we were gearing up to go to the camp again, we thought we should do the makers market.”

The cutesy crafts Peetz and Wollner made for Camp Gritty ended up becoming the basis for Dusty Pete’s. The two named their business by combining Peetz’s last name with what Wollner’s name was misheard as at Colectivo once.

“We just want to make stuff that makes people smile and feel seen,” Peetz remarks. In 2024, Dusty Pete’s collaborated with fellow creators Peach Beast and Charity Ekpo on the nostalgia and friendship-themed “Safe to Cry Here” interactive art exhibition at MIAD. Wollner adds, “It’d be really cool to find another local artist to do a collaboration with.”

Peetz and Wollner can be found vending Dusty Pete’s at markets and community events throughout the year. Hover Craft, SAUCED and Milwaukee Makers Market have been a few of their mainstays. Dusty Pete’s goodies can be found at the Milwaukee Makers Marketplace in Hide House (2625 S. Greeley St.) as well as River Press (2351 N. Humboldt Blvd.) in Riverwest.