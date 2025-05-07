Sierra Andrews, author of ‘Not Everyone Walks the Stage’

× Expand Photo courtesy of JoEllen Burdue - MSOE Sierra Andrews at MSOE graduation rehearsal Author Sierra Andrews (right) instructs a temporary mobility impaired student how to cross the stage at MSOE

As a high school senior in Nekoosa, Wisconsin, Sierra Andrews was involved in a serious weather-related car accident that left her paralyzed from the waist down. Four years later, she graduated with a degree in computer science from the Milwaukee School of Engineering. If that wasn’t enough, she also interned at the Zablocki Veterans Administration Hospital assisting research projects about spinal cord injuries, helped MSOE with their senior commencement events and published her first children’s book, Not Everyone Walks the Stage, telling her personal story with a message about strength, perseverance and accessibility.

How did you decide to tell your story through a children’s book?

Expand Photo courtesy of JoEllen Burdue - MSOE Sierra Andrews and classmates at MSOE Sierra Andrews (center) on campus at MSOE

When I was with my MSOE Commencement assistant supervisor, Nick Seidler, he took a phone call from a friend and made the comment that he was meeting with me—the person who plans the event that helps other students walk the stage for their graduation. He humorously added that I would not be walking the stage (because I am wheelchair bound). His friend said, “That is a great idea for a children’s book.” Nick shared that with me, and we decided together that we, in fact, do just that. We concepted the book together and then I wrote all the text. We brought in another student at MSOE to illustrate the book. Alisa Tverdokhleb did the colorful and amazing artwork that would thrill any child. Her color palette and expressive characters bring the story to life. We decided to make the book extra fun, by including extra sections such as a “Can You Find” activity, a part that tells you other ways that you can use the book, and at the back there is an interview with me, where I give advice to parents and educators about how one lives with a wheelchair. This is one of my favorite sections because I can teach people. I just love educating people about life in a wheelchair and believe that sharing knowledge increases accessibility and I love being a part of that. There’s also a section where the illustrator, Alisa, gets interviewed as well as featuring some of the test artwork image for the book.

Tell us about the process to get your book published.

By luck, my supervisor has previously written and edited books, and he started his own publishing company just a year ago. When we talked about an idea for the book, it made sense for us to work together, and he encouraged me to find my voice. We outlined the book together, and then I wrote the text. Our illustrator added her own flair to it as we wet as well.

The book is about a girl, Sophia, who is going to school for the first time. She hears that “not everyone walks the stage” and graduates from kindergarten. This is because sometimes kids are held back at that time. She gets worried about it, so she works hard at her studies. She has experiences like all kids who go to school for the first time—making friends, encountering a bully who pushes her around and learning new things. As the big day approaches, she is worried. Near the end, we discover that she has been worried because she is in a wheelchair, and she took the phrase “not everyone walks the stage” literally. The ending is such a happy moment. We really wanted readers to realize that Sophia is just like everyone else. The thing that makes her different is really the thing that makes her just like everyone else. By keeping her obvious difference a secret throughout most of the book, it makes the point that we are all the same as people.

It was an amazing experience to hold this book that had taken over a year and a half in my hands and I hope that others feel a similar joy while holding it in theirs.

Can you give us an overview of Not Everyone Walks the Stage?

The book introduces us to Sophia, a kindergartener nervous about going to school for the first time. She, too, is in a wheelchair (although that’s not revealed until the book’s end) and just wants to fit in.

Sophia worries she won’t be able to walk the stage like everyone else at kindergarten graduation. We follow her through the school year as we learn “being different really means you are the same as everyone else!” The book also includes suggested learning activities and features an interview with Sierra that provides parents, educators, and students with additional information.

What other children’s books inspired you?

The first book that comes to mind is Library Lion by Michelle Knudsen (illustrated by Kevin Hawkes). It was a book that my mom read to me as a kid, and I thought it was so cute that I actually asked my mom to gift me a copy again this past Christmas. I am happy to say that Santa brought it to me. I hope that someone has a similar experience with my book, bringing them the same kind of joy.

Where can people find your book locally and online?

The best place to get this book is from the publisher’s website at Zepopublishing.com and using the direct sale link there. This helps the authors and illustrator the most. That said, the book is available online at all great booksellers, including Barnes and Noble, Amazon, and even Walmart. We hope that some of our local bookstores pick up the book because it’s such a good graduation gift and off-to-school book as well.

Here's my book’s website: Not Everyone Walks the Stage

Now that you’ve graduated from MSOE, what do you have planned next?

I would like to go into industry and use my skills in computer programming that I have honed over the past four years. Following a good run in industry where I can learn practical applications, I would like to pursue my doctorate and do some research. I am passionate about neuropathy and finding alternative solutions to pain management. I’d love nothing more than to be able to make people both happy and pain-free!