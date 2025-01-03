Take a Bite out of BB Cakes

Expand Photo courtesy Brianne Mallo Brianne Mallo Brianne Mallo

Brianne Mallo started baking in 2013 by making cupcakes and small treats for friends and family with a plan to one day turn it into a career. While caring for her father, she discovered her true entrepreneurial spirit, motivated by her parents, who were small business owners themselves. Henceforth, BB Cakes was born!

It took about eight years, but Mallo finally re-launched BB Cakes, starting with her original “treat boxes” filled with various cupcakes, cookies and muffins. Two months into sales, she stumbled on the idea of “stuffed cookies” and immediately knew that they were the future of BB Cakes.

In March 2021, she officially launched BB Cakes online, focusing on her signature half-pound stuffed cookies and started selling in local markets to meet her cookie-loving community in person.

Tell us about BB Cakes.

BB Cakes is a gourmet cookie company specializing in over-the-top, decadent half-pound stuffed cookies! What started as an online shop has rapidly expanded into local maker markets, farmers markets, and pop-ups in our community, where we’ve built a strong focus on local events. For the past six months, we've shifted our focus to online sales, connecting with a massive community of cookie lovers. We’re so grateful for the amazing supporters we’ve met along the way, both near and far. Our local family also continues to grow, and it’s always a joy running into our supporters around town.

We offer a rotating monthly menu featuring four stuffed cookie flavors and one “flatty” of the month. You can order directly from our website, choose local pick-up at our bakery, or have your order shipped directly to you. We also offer exclusive “themed” drops with eight new stuffed cookie flavors inspired by seasons, holidays, and more. These limited-edition menus are available on set dates, and once the drop is closed, those flavors likely won’t return.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

In addition to our signature stuffed cookies, we offer our fan-favorite “flatties”—our elevated take on classic cookies. Choose from four flavors: Sea Salt Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Cup, M&M, and Sugar Cookie. These are available for purchase on our website and at local grocers, including Go Grocer in Third Ward, Metcalfe’s in Wauwatosa, and all 14 Sendik’s locations!

× Expand Photo courtesy BB Cakes BB Cakes BB Cakes

What brings you inspiration?

Okay, don’t laugh, but I absolutely love taking long, “romantic” walks down the candy and cookie aisles at the grocery store! I’m always looking for fun pairings between the two, and that’s where the magic happens. I start building flavor profiles by combining different ingredients and snacks that catch my eye, and that’s how many of our unique cookie creations come to life. It’s all about experimenting and discovering new ways to elevate flavors you might not expect—there’s always something delicious waiting to be found in those aisles!

Where do you see you and your business in the next 5-10 years?

Oh boy, this question both excites and terrifies me! But I genuinely believe that BB Cakes can and will continue to grow in the online cookie world as more people discover and fall in love with our cookies. I also want to continue vending at local markets and events because connecting with our local family and friends keeps me motivated and inspires me to do my best every day. While I can’t predict the future, I know that BB Cakes will continue to bring joy through our over-the-top, decadent cookies and make lasting connections along the way!

Is there anyone you’d like to give a shoutout for help along the way?

First, I must give a massive shoutout to my incredibly supportive husband. Owning a business is like having another spouse who sometimes gets more attention than your actual spouse! But Ty has never once complained. Instead, he’s been there every step of the way — helping out, cheering me on, and always grounding me when I start to spiral (because we’ve all been there).

My mother is also my #1 cheerleader. She promotes my business more than I do! As a business owner, she understands the ups and downs of entrepreneurship, and it’s one of my favorite things to see how genuinely happy she gets when she sees me succeed.

We want to shout out a few businesses that stood by us from the very beginning. When we were just starting out, putting ourselves out there as a new small business was nerve-wracking. But we were lucky enough to be embraced by some fantastic people and companies.

First off, I have to give a huge thank you to Flour Girl & Flame. Dana, the owner, invited us to one of their “Pop Up in the Park” events, where we sold out in just 20 minutes! She hyped our cookies like hers, and that support meant the world to us. Since then, they’ve been selling our flatties and brownies in their shop and at mobile events. The whole Flour Girl & Flame team are absolute gems, and we will always have their back.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Expand Photo courtesy Brianne Mallo Brianne Mallo Brianne Mallo

Next up, FreshChef Meal Prep. I met Austin, the owner, at a local event, and we instantly hit it off by talking about business ownership. We started collaborating on offering our cookies alongside his fresh, healthy meals, which was a fun idea! Austin also helped me get into the shared kitchen where he works, which was a huge step as we were growing out of our space.

I want to thank Kelsey, the owner of Rebel Squid Agency, who designed our Flatty Cookie labels. She nailed it and brought our vision to life. She also created our first standalone freezer in the Sendik’s in Mequon. Her eye for design is unmatched, and we’re so grateful for her talent and support.

I also want to give a massive shoutout to our friend Ryan Laessig, the owner of Milwaukee Makers Market. Ryan took a leap of faith in us and invited us to vend at his markets, and that opportunity truly helped us grow. Over time, we’ve built a relationship based on mutual support and love for local makers. His passion for supporting the community is unmatched, and anyone lucky enough to be in his circle should consider themselves truly blessed. His dedication to local businesses and creators has significantly impacted ours, and we’re so grateful for his ongoing support!

Lastly, a big thank you to Edgar, the owner of Go Grocer Third Ward. Edgar has been one of our biggest wholesalers since day one. When we first approached him at the opening of his store, he believed in us and our product. We started with just a few dozen cookies weekly, and now we’re delivering hundreds! He’s always said, “We grow together,” and that, to me, is the true definition of community.

So many others have supported us along the way, and I’m beyond grateful for all of them!

What’s your favorite baked good you make?

It has to be our Chocolate Chip Flatty. While it might not be as over-the-top as our stuffed cookies, I crave it repeatedly. The combination of Ghirardelli Bittersweet Chocolate Chips and that perfect sprinkle of Sea Salt creates the ideal balance of sweet and salty. And the texture gets me—it has a slight crispiness on the outside but is incredibly dense and chewy on the inside. Once you try it, you’ll be hooked, I promise! It’s simple but irresistible.