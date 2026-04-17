The CR8TV House: From Childhood Home to Community Gallery, Studio and Archive

Expand Photo by Ben Slowey Symphony Swan-Zawadi Symphony Swan-Zawadi

When Symphony Swan-Zawadi returned to her childhood home for the first time in over a decade, little did she know discovering her late father’s many creative talents and passion for holding onto family artifacts would inspire her to transform the home into a living, breathing community hub full of wonder and wisdom. Described by Dr. Monique Liston of UBUNTU Research and Evaluation as a “political home for artists,” The CR8TV House (pronounced “creative”), located at the corner of Hopkins St. and Courtland Ave. in the Old North Milwaukee neighborhood, is an art gallery, studio, meeting space and archive with the mission to platform, support and amplify Black artists in their explorations, critiques and celebrations of their unique lived experiences.

“Artists can help solve complex problems,” Swan-Zawadi proudly states. The CR8TV House website lists four questions that Swan-Zawadi and her community continuously reflect on: How can we empower artists to use their practice to collaborate with and uplift their communities? How can we decolonize art-making spaces to imagine new, inclusive ways of engaging with art and artists? How can we use art as a tool to activate and build stronger communities? How can we use art to document and honor the narratives that shape our identities?

“Everything in here he built,” Swan-Zawadi says of her father, Anthony. She notes that the house’s columns, flooring, cabinets, and even the dresser in her childhood bedroom are each products of his hard work. In fact, Swan-Zawadi’s former bedroom is now artist-in-residence Liv Burks’ studio. In her parents’ bedroom Swan-Zawadi shares a studio with several other artists. In the basement is Anthony’s woodshop, still fully functional.

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Homecoming

Expand Photo by Symphony Swan-Zawadi The Birthday Wall in The Cr8tv House The birthday wall in The Cr8tv House

Upon Anthony’s passing several years ago, Swan-Zawadi returned to the home she grew up in. One of the first “breadcrumbs” she noticed left by her father was the birthday wall marking her height each year as a child. “Coming back after my dad died was like a gut punch, but to see that he kept this was pretty wild,” Swan-Zawadi remembers. “The integrity of the house has stayed the same; we haven’t changed it to accommodate its new life. We’re really feeling into it the way it is.”

When she went up to the attic, Swan-Zawadi was completely stunned. She now considers it to be the heartbeat of the house, as it houses everything that her father had ever stored, shelved or kept. Anthony had many hobbies and collections, yet Swan-Zawadi says he did not share these sides of himself with anyone. “When I was a kid, we were not allowed up here. When he died and we ventured up, it was the most beautiful discovery ever.”

Swan-Zawadi found items like his vintage clothing, photography equipment, turntables, books, magazines, music and movie collections, love and protest letters, pay stubs and lots more. Anthony had even converted an unused bathroom into a darkroom for his photography. “He was an artist at heart,” Swan states with affection. “There’s so much Black Milwaukee history up here.”

Black Family Stories

Expand Photo by Ben Slowey "Blues Clues" painting in The Cr8tv House "Blues Clues" painting in The Cr8tv House

These discoveries had Swan-Zawadi pondering how many other Black family stories are sitting in an attic or basement not seeing the light of day. “How do we tell the stories of what people are holding onto?,” she asks. “I knew my daddy growing up from day one, but I met Anthony up here. I wish he saw in himself what I saw in him, and I wonder, how many other Black men in Milwaukee trap themselves away from what they feel?”

She continues, picking up her father’s transcript, “He was not the best student on paper, and I think his internal dialogue told him he wasn’t smart, but he was able to wire lights and build things like the gazebo in our yard, so how could he believe he wasn’t smart? There’s this tension I keep coming back to in terms of how our schools and communities provide hope. It’s the same conversation we’re having today.”

Volunteers continue to come weekly to help Swan-Zawadi take inventory and catalog Anthony’s things. Some artists have even donated their own items to live in the space. “Here you have a Black man, blue-collar, who bought a house on the North Side and raised his family in the same house for 40 years—that story doesn’t get told in the media,” Swan-Zawadi explains. “We have neighbors to this day who talk about how good a man he was. That type of relation and history on this block doesn’t get shared.”

Art Center

Having her BFA in Art with teacher certification and her master’s in educational leadership, Swan-Zawadi spent many years working as a school art teacher as well as within the nonprofit world, but it had always been in the back of her mind to have her own art center. “I needed to come back here to see parts of my old self to remember that this was always in me.”

She mentions having recurring dreams for three months straight where Anthony was telling her not to sell the house. Swan-Zawadi was keen to follow this intuition, but in doing so, was tasked with making many necessary renovations and repairs. The house needed a new furnace, water heater, plumbing and bathroom. With help from the community and her many serendipitous connections, Swan-Zawadi was able to begin restoration and stewardship of the house. “Everything just kind of fell into the path,” she affirms. “The people showed up, and it’s really been a community labor of love.”

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Swan-Zawadi hopes that by preserving her family’s stories, memories and heirlooms, The CR8TV House can inspire others to be curious about their own family lore. “When you don’t know your story, people can tell you anything,” she contends. “That’s when you get this chaos where you’re grieving and not allowing yourself to sit in it. This became my grief project, which is what I needed at the time.”

Officially designated a nonprofit organization in 2023, The CR8TV House is a space for artists to feel a sense of safety and belonging while being able to rest at any time of day. Swan-Zawadi adds, “We get artists who come up here and dream really big, and we’ve got a small budget, but we try to make it happen. We look out this window all the time while this building next door is just sitting here, and we need somebody to come give us some money and invest so we can spill over.”

Seeing the Future

The CR8TV House’s first artist of its Sankofa Artist Residency program was photographer Samuel Allen (@stannydidit), whose art practice was documented by The CR8TV House in a published book available for sale. Allen’s work touches on how Black folks see their future selves, and his residency gave him the opportunity to explore his own origin story. “I knew immediately that we had to document the process from start to finish,” Swan says about the book. “So much goes into the work before you see it on the wall.”

This year, artists-in-residence rotate each quarter. Liv Burks recently unveiled her exhibition “When Snow Banks Were Mountains,” which explores grief and displacement from a Black experience. An evolving show, Burks’ first collection of vibrant paintings specifically centered on sitting with grief and unpacking its complexities as she emphasizes bold cool colors and melancholy tones.

The next collection within the show, opening this Sunday, April 19, focuses on love. One piece, an untitled tapestry about feeling “starstruck,” radiates with bright colors and starts an effervescent conversation about adoration and devotion. Similar dialogue is evoked by another piece, Head in the Clouds. As part of “When Snow Banks Were Mountains,” The CR8TV House will host a workshop in June featuring a Black male therapist.

“I don’t think I’ve ever explored grief in so many different ways that bring different things out of me,” Burks shares. “My grief is a lot of death and pain, but this is an invitation for a softer language around grief where people can be more comfortable talking about it.” In the coming months, The CR8TV House will install some of Burks’ work as public art at the nearby corner bus stop.

The CR8TV House recently launched a new online gift shop featuring work from local artists in the form of t-shirts, buttons and pins as well as gift cards and the space’s quarterly zine Creative Visions. Additionally, the space periodically hosts events open to the public like workshops, artist talks and open houses. One unique initiative of the space involves genealogy classes as well as sessions for folks to scan their family photos.

This Saturday, April 18, The CR8TV House will be tabling at Milwaukee Zine Fest. To schedule a tour, visit the organization’s website. To support, donations are always welcome, with all funding going straight to artist programs.

Recently, both Swan’s mother and father appeared in her dreams. “They told me that there’s going to be a shift but to keep going.”