Tonda Thompson Empowers Her Community Through Woodworking

Expand Photo by Ben Slowey Tonda Thomspon Tonda Thomspon with some of her carpentry projects including a raised garden bed and a bench.

Tonda Thompson empowers community members to be confident and self-sufficient through woodworking with She Slangs Wood, situated at 128 E. Burleigh. in Harambee. Thompson proudly confirms that she is one of the first Black women in the world to own a saw mill, noting, “Not too many people who look like me have access to producing raw materials, so that’s what I’m teaching young people.”

The She Slangs Wood website states that they “are more than just a woodworking, furniture making business. This pandemic inspired me to help inspire others to find themselves through creativity and to heal during this time of discomfort. We will continue to inspire people to be their best by any means.”

Woodworking and carpentry have historically been heavily male-dominated industries, but Thompson affirms, “There’s a lot of women like me interested in DIY and it’s really a thing now, where women don’t have to wait for their husband or dad to do something. I can do it myself.”

Learning Opportunities

In addition to its storefront full of beautiful hand-built products like couches, bookshelves and cutting boards, She Slangs Wood offers carpentry classes, where students learn to make practical objects such as chairs, coffee tables and jewelry boxes. The store also provides school apprenticeships, plus Thompson and her staff are available for custom projects like furniture, fences, porches, sheds, stairs and more. Sourcing wood mostly from local arborists, She Slangs Wood features both portable and in-house sawmilling, and has raw materials like lumber and sawdust for sale.

“You could turn a log into a table, or into a house,” Thompson reckons. “Building things out of wood will never end. You will never not need a tree to survive, and what do you do when a tree dies? You can repurpose every part of it into something that’s sustainable.”

Thompson points out that a lot of people may not know the value of having trees like black walnut or black locust in their backyard. “One slab of those could be a couple thousand dollars.”

Build Your Own

One day during COVID quarantine, Thompson’s son Jelani almost broke a glass table in their living room after standing and dancing on it. “I couldn’t keep this boy off this table,” she remembers. “I knew that if I went to Walmart or Home Depot or Target, I wasn’t going to find a table strong enough to hold my kid.”

Thompson decided to just build a table of her own. “I learned by watching YouTube, then I posted it online. Five years later, She Slangs Wood has a whole building (laughs).”

She finds the carpentry process therapeutic, especially following years of being a community organizer, where Thompson engaged in advocacy work around the issue of infant mortality reduction. “I lost my son, Terrell, in 2013 due to negligence at the hospital he was born in,” she shares. “I did a lot of lobbying and became a Public Ally, and I got heavily into activism through the National Coalition for Healthy Black Families.”

After the pandemic hit, Thompson started filling her time building tables before trying her hands at bigger projects. “It changed my confidence,” she adds. “If you can build a table, you can build anything.”

Retail Space

Expand Photo by Ben Slowey She Slangs Wood storefront She Slangs Wood's storefront in Harambee in Milwaukee

Thompson appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in 2021, which inspired her to build She Slangs Wood into a full business. She enlisted a few female high school students from her alma mater, Bradley Tech, then acquired the retail space with the help of Alderwoman Milele Coggs, who is a good friend of Thompson’s.

“It was an old, vacant corner store that nobody wanted,” she explains about the space. “I had three thousand dollars and a dream of turning it into a place that can really illuminate the block and change the community. They gave it to me.”

She Slangs Wood opened on May 24 of last year—the day after Terrell’s birthday. “It didn’t come easy,” Thompson says. “We had hiccups with contractors along the way, but different grants and organizations helped me raise half a million dollars to renovate the space.” Thompson now has eight employees, ages ranging from seventeen to 37. “I have people who are taking care of their families. It’s a lucrative skill that they’re learning.”

One of her goals is for She Slangs Wood to eventually build full homes. She plans to start franchising the company into different locations as well. “We’re trying to change the community and not just sit at a table talking about it,” Thompson concludes. “We’re creating change by providing jobs and teaching people how to be proud of themselves in their own neighborhood and environment.

She Slangs Wood celebrates its grand opening this Thursday, Aug. 28, which will feature food, beverages, raffles and opportunities to order and purchase products. Tickets are available at sheslangswood.com/we-slangin-grand-opening-event.