Vibrant Body Company Designs Comfortable, Nontoxic Bras and Clothing

Bras can and should be made without unnecessary restriction, says Vibrant Body Company. The Milwaukee-based online business sells comfortable undergarments made of nontoxic materials and designed to work with one’s natural body shape rather than against it. While Vibrant specializes in bras, the company has underwear, shorts, leggings and tank tops in their collection as well. Company founder Michael Drescher has had loved ones affected by breast cancer in his lifetime. “I was dating a woman who had it, and I lost a neighbor to it,” he shares.

Having become fortunate in the entertainment and cable television industries, Drescher devoted several years to researching breast health. He was alarmed to find that many bras and underwear are made with materials known as PFAs that correlate to causing cancer, including formaldehyde, phthalates and heavy metals. In fact, Vibrant notes in a recent Instagram post that European countries have banned more than a thousand chemicals in clothing and cosmetics, whereas very few are banned here in the U.S., which incentivizes many companies to manufacture for cheaper in the U.S. as opposed to elsewhere.

Drescher did a TEDx Talk on this topic in 2019. “It’s criminal,” he states. “A third of women's bottoms and undies in America have warning labels because they’re flammable, because they’ve got scotchgard. Here it is on the most porous area prone to heat and moisture. That just accelerates all this transdermal absorption. We lead the world in every vaginal cancer there is.”

Not for Comfort

“Most women wear bras every day, so they’re sitting in a formaldehyde gas bath for years,” outreach coordinator Amanda Gierach adds. “Most bras are designed for sex appeal and not for comfort, so the number one thing you’ll hear from women is that they hate their bras and don’t want to wear them.”

Gierach continues, “You think of clean makeup, clean food, and clean cleaning products, but you never think about what’s in your clothing.” Vibrant Body Company, established in 2020, guarantees its products to be OEKO-TEX certified clean and was granted a utility patent written by cancer scientist Dr. Rashida Karmali.

The company enlists master bra designer Heidi Lehmann, who has been fitting and designing bras for decades. “A lot of companies will do greenwashing, where they’ll say that they’re clean or eco-friendly, but their product may not be as clean as originally said,” Gierach explains. “When you talk to breast cancer survivors, they’ll tell you that the market for them is slim and uninclusive.”

Full Coverage

Vibrant bras are wire-free and constructed with support from the cups, designed from the inside-out with blue foam, nylon, spandex and cotton. The EveryWear Bra is a full-coverage bra for everyday use, while the Ignite Sports Bra is designed to keep the wearer cool and comfortable during exercise. “When you sweat, the toxins in those materials will absorb into your body at two times the rate,” Gierach notes.

Additional Vibrant products besides bras offer similar benefits. The three tank top styles are sleek and gently-scooped, while each of the underwears - hikini, thong and boy shorts - give a barely-there feel that does not dig or ride up.

While Vibrant Body Company is currently online-only, it occasionally hosts pop-up events at its warehouse, 119 N. Milwaukee St. in Historic Third Ward. During this summer’s Gallery Night MKE, the company brought in an artist to do live-paintings on its mannequins. Vibrant also hosted Girls Who Walk MKE in August, which included breast exams from the Medical College of Wisconsin, as well as a September pop-up by The Look: One Part Vintage.

The company frequently teams up with like-minded entities as well. For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, observed in October, Vibrant teamed up with fellow wellness companies Nourish Natural Products and Drink ZYN on giveaways, as well as with organizations Protect Our Breasts and Breast Cancer Prevention Partners on a “Bra Pong” event.

Vibrant Body Company is currently focused on securing its products on corporate marketplaces. “We’re trying to be proactive and get this information in front of as many people as possible,” Gierach affirms. “Breast cancer is happening in younger and younger women.”