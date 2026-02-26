Witchy Art, Potent Poems and Healing Through Art with Bee Batty Studio

× Expand Photo by Jen Ellis Photography CC Shong of Bee Batty Studio CC Shong of Bee Batty Studio

Whether by way of witchy watercolors or potent poems, CC Shong has made a lifelong passion out of using art as a healing mechanism while holding space for others to do so also. She runs Bee Batty Studio, a multifaceted art practice and studio space, named for Shong’s love of bees and bats as nature’s pollinators. “We can inspire people by our everyday actions and things like that so that their seeds are able to grow,” Shong affirms.

As a practicing folk witch, Shong says that she follows specific rituals intended to manifest certain energies. Such modalities have given her a deeper understanding of her own emotional tapestry and how to be present in her surroundings. “You might throw salt over your shoulder or stir your coffee a certain way,” Shong notes. “I’m from the south, so there’s a lot of naturally spiritual things that happen in your day-to-day life that you don’t realize until you start reading the books.”

This lifestyle has been hugely inspirational in Shong’s artwork, which frequently incorporates imagery of the occult, the metaphysical and the whimsical. Shong’s paintings sometimes juxtapose light and dark palettes, popping radiantly with layers of pink and black, for example. Shong always uses moon water to paint, mentioning, “When you bless the tools, it makes everything else fall into place.”

Stay Spooky

One may find different sized prints, block print shirts, an extensive sticker selection, coffee mugs and more in the Bee Batty Shop. Shong’s merchandise designs include a “Boba” mushroom girl, a Pride-themed witch’s hat, “Stay Spooky,” femme subjects in sensual scenes as well as beautifully eerie depictions of intricate butterflies and moon phases. Another design reads “Fuck Your Racist Witchcraft,” loudly rejecting the unfortunate infiltrations of far-right interests in occult circles. Shong reckons, “Almost everyone you know is being targeted by these systems, and it’s irresponsible not to be loud about it at this point.” On the spiritual side, Bee Batty Studio has books, tarot cards and handmade wooden wands for sale.

Bee Batty Studio also offers classes, including historically informed goddess courses as well as intro to watercolors, each curated with intention to be therapeutic as well as liberating. “I do want to get into poetry, creative writing and spellcasting classes,” Shong adds. “Not everyone can afford therapy, so giving people the tools to be able to get through something, like a notebook that costs five dollars, has been my biggest mission. I fully believe that art therapy saved my life, so if I can give someone a glimmer of that, then that’s my hope.”

Shong can be found vending Bee Batty Studio at local markets and events such as What the Hex, a seasonal witchy market series taking place at Cudahy’s Dresden Castle. The next one is March 8.

Creative Expression

Expand Photo by Jen Ellis Photography CC Shong with artwork - Bee Batty Studio CC Shong with her work at Bee Batty Studio

Born and raised in Charleston, South Carolina, Shong first found healing through creative expression when she took an art therapy course at the age of 12. “I kind of fell off from it when I became an adult, but during Covid, I popped back into the art stratosphere,” Shong recalls. “I did a few paintings and posted them on Facebook, and a friend asked how they could buy this.”

In recent years, Shong rediscovered her voice through poetry, having previously done workshops and even had her first book of poetry published in high school. “I keep realizing that a lot of the stuff I enjoy as an adult were things I enjoyed as a kid,” she observes. “When you come back to those things, that’s where you find your place in the world.”

Shong recently moved into a studio space of her own at 1223 S. 23rd St, #2. There remains art and merchandise for sale, however Shong emphasizes about the new space, “The main focus is for it to be a space for people to come and feel creative,” with plans for it to be open for co-working time for fellow artists.

Dark Corners

This past fall, Shong released a poetry book titled “Dark Corners,” containing fantastical themes of love and limerence with artworks corresponding to different poems. She describes its aesthetic as being heavily inspired by the vivid colors of streetlights after dusk.

Shong’s forthcoming book, “Daybreak,” takes color cues from sunrises while thematically touching on mental clarity and finding ground after heartache. The “Daybreak” launch party takes place this Saturday February 28 from 7 to 10 p.m., where folks will be immersed in the book’s themes with an interactive art exhibition and performance from artist Jesse Garwood.

Beyond “Daybreak,” Shong is already working on a third book, “Lovers Only,” which she says will contain erotic themes. “That’s going to be the sexy stuff,” she laughs. “I myself am a queer person, so I really want to deep dive into my queer experience and have it be out in time for Pride.”