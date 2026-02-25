Yvonne Dollheart: A True Renaissance Woman

Expand Photo courtesy of Yvonne Dollheart Yvonne Dollheart Yvonne Dollheart

Yvonne Dollheart is an artist in the truest sense of the word. Her production company, Tropicore Media, is involved in multiple art forms between music, film and fashion design.

What inspired her to become an artist? “I think it’s innate,” Dollheart responded. “It’s something I knew probably before I knew my own name. That I would be creative, that no matter what the media, that I would create with it.”

On the topic of what art form she gravitated toward most initially, Dollheart said, “Visual. Visual art for sure and also definitely music. Music was probably something just innate to me that I knew resonated and I knew would be impactful in my life. I like fashion. I really enjoy fashion.”

When talking about her favorite visual aesthetics, Dollheart described her own aesthetic as “tropical neon goth” and stated that she uses this aesthetic in all of her artistic endeavors.

Heavenly Venom

Currently, Dollheart’s production company is producing a film, Heavenly Venom. When discussing what got her into film production, Dollheart explained that it began with her music production. She described how she developed a soundtrack album that lacked a film at the time and Heavenly Venom as a scriptless movie.

As for how long she has been making music, Dollheart said, “In a public sense that would be about seven years. I started my hand in production in 2019. That’s when I really began to teach myself. But I’ve always been musically inclined. I played instruments growing up and I always wanted to be the lead singer for a band.”

Dollheart described her music as lo-fi psychedelic electro-pop. She listed 2016-era The Weeknd as an influence on her beats and Ruban Nielson as an influence on her vocal delivery. “I’m not the only artist that taps into fantasy themes. I feel like fantasy in any of its expressions is a theme in a lot of people’s projects around here whether that be my tropical neon gothic fantasy theme or something more luxurious. It’s often authentic and unapologetic.”

What does she see herself adding to the musical landscape?

“Color. Like, neon colors,” she said. “Like, just something really saturated and vivid. Like, I’m not saying at all that it lacks color. It just doesn’t have my pallet. I’m still considered by a lot of people new. I still have this air of newness or people consider me an up-and-coming local artist, which is fine by me.”

When talking about the biggest challenges for an up-and-coming artist, Dollheart mentioned people believing in the artist in question. “Some people will wait around for their number to be up to start believing in themselves and I’m the opposite where my numbers sometimes are abysmal by the standards of any large artist, but we’re not asking them. I ask myself at the end of the day if I’m satisfied with what I’m creating and it being public at all and the answer is constantly yes, so I’d say just believe in yourself before anyone else because it’ll pick up.”

Dollheart’s music can be found on Spotify and her feature film, Heavenly Venom is slated to release in the coming months.