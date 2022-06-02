Ignite Dispensary Offers Wisconsin-grown Products

× Expand Photo: ignitedispensary.com Ignite Dispensary Ignite Dispensary

Way up in Spooner in northern Wisconsin Ignite Dispensary grows organic Hemp flower at their indoor greenhouse. They also work with select Midwest farmers to source the best strains of organically grown smokable Hemp flower on the market.

All products are licensed and independently lab tested for purity and potency. When it comes to Hemp, ethical growing practices matter. Ignite’s selection of CBD products includes supplements, topicals and skincare products, edibles, pre-filled cartridges, CBD-infused beverages, pet products, many strains of smokable hemp flower.

Hemp-derived CBD has exceptional therapeutic benefits that promote wellness and balance within the body and can benefit people in many ways. All products are licensed and independently lab tested for purity and potency.

Learn more about Ignite Dispensary at Wisconsin Cannabis Expo, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., June 4 at the Wisconsin Center. For tickets and more information, visit wicannabisexpo.com.