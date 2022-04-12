Bachelor-Party Catastrophe

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

A few days after celebrating our 1-year anniversary, I found out my husband cheated on me the day before our wedding. It was a bachelor-party situation. I’m devastated and can’t even think straight. I’m not sure what to do next. Any advice would be appreciated.

Thanks,

Feeling Lost

Dear Lost,

Oh, sugar! If I could give you a hug right now, I surely would. Sorry that you’re going through this and that you’re feeling lost and (presumably) lonely…and likely pretty damn pissed off!

While I don’t fully understand what a “bachelor-party situation” is, it clearly isn’t a good. Start to find your feelings by writing in a journal. Just get it all out. Write whatever comes to mind. If nothing else this will relieve a bit of stress.

You don’t mention your living situation. If you’re still sharing an abode, suggest temporarily putting some space between the two of you. Calmly explain all the things you’re feeling right now.

Next, see a therapist to help you deal with your emotions in an effective manner. This therapist might also be able to suggest next steps for you and your spouse such as couples counseling. Good luck, sweetie. We’re all rooting for you!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

April 14—Milwaukee Brewers Opening Day at American Family Field (1 Brewers Way): Few things signal the (real) start of spring like opening day with the Brew Crew. Whether you kick off the season with a crazy tailgate or simply cheer on the team from the stands, a good time is sure to be had. Game time is 4:14 p.m.

April 14—414 Day Celebration at Harley-Davidson Museum (400 W. Canal St.): Celebrate Milwaukee like never before with a trip to this iconic Cream City hot spot. The museum will stay open to 8 p.m., giving you plenty time to enjoy it, visit the restaurant, have a cocktail, shop and more. Happy 414 Day, everyone!

April 14—"Life’s a Beach” Party at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Hostess and DJ Beth Anne Bodyworks brings the beach to you with this insane 10 p.m. bash featuring 3-for-1 drink specials, dancing and an 11 p.m. swimwear contest. This over-the-top party is for those over 21 only.

April 15—Titanic Dinner Theater Event at Saint Kate Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): Savor a first-class, three-course dinner at the posh Dark Room at Saint Kate’s before taking in Titanic: The Musical at The Milwaukee Rep—your $150 ticket includes both! See www.exploretock.com for reservations for the fantastic 5:30 p.m. evening.

April 16—Spring Makers Market at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Road.): Need a few more surprises for an Easter basket? Looking for some sunny accessories to dress up your spring wardrobe? Don’t miss this second annual makers mart that’s sure to put a spring in your step. Shop local with hometown artists, crafters and makers while enjoying food, beverages and more during the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. marketplace.

April 16—"Fabulosity Drag Show” at Lazy Oaf Lounge (1617 N. Stoughton Rd., Madison): Head to Mad City for a night of queens, cocktails, dancing and more. The show starts at 10 p.m. but arrive early to enjoy a bite to eat and take advantage of drink specials. Expect a $5 cover charge at the door.

April 18—TGNC (Virtual) Support Group via Milwaukee LGBT Community Center: If you are an adult (18+) identifying under the trans umbrella, including gender non-conforming, genderqueer, non-binary and trans folx, this might be the peer group you’ve been looking for. To learn more, including logon information, email acorona@mkelgbt.org.

April 20—“The Golden Girls” Bingo at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Thank you for being a friend, Milwaukee! Purse String Productions, the team behind the annual “Golden Girls Christmas Special,” hosts this kooky night of fun. Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia (and me … Dear Ruthie) call numerous rounds of bingo and as well as other laugh-out-loud games for great prizes. The girls start yanking balls at 7:30 p.m. but arrive early for burgers and beverages. See hamburgermarys.com/mke for reservations.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.