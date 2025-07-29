Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

‘80s Invasion in Milwaukee

If you love the ‘80s, you’re in for a treat! Cream City is bursting with pop-music good times this week! From the Cyndi Lauper concert and the ‘80s Ladies party at Pop bar to The Wedding Singer musical and an ‘80s costume contest, it’s going to be one helluva week. Check your calendar, spritz your hair, grab your jellies and parachute pants, and head out for a great time.

July 31—'80s Night at The Wedding Singer at Next Act Theater (255 S. Water St.): The team at Bombshell Theatre invites you to preview their new musical with this ‘80s themed party! Dress in your popstar finest, enjoy the toe-tapping show, and mix and mingle the night away. You’ll get a sizeable discount when you use the code 80SNIGHT while ordering tickets at www.bombshelltheatre.org.

August 2—'80s Ladies at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Day drinking, ‘80s music, classic videos, specialty drinks, trivia, prizes, pizza and more—it all comes together during this bash in Walker’s Point. Sing and dance to your favorite ‘80s tunes at 4 p.m. before an ‘80s-themed show at 5 p.m. Ramona the Drag Queen and I host the fun. See you there!

August 2—Drunken Tourney at Fat Daddy’s (120 W. National Ave.): Cocktails, cold beer and hot volleyball players … what could be better? Enjoy an afternoon of coed volleyball when you register your six-person team at 11 a.m. before the noon tournament begins. Win bar tabs, medals and other prizes, or simply grab a beverage and watch the tourney all day long.

August 3—Pet Day at Cathedral Square Market (520 E. Wells St.): Shop small and bark loud when you grab a leash and your four-legged friend and head over to Cathedral Square Park. A tail-wagging market opens at 9 a.m., spotlighting local pet-product vendors and organizations, as well as a lure course your fur baby is going to adore. Don’t make it a lazy dog-day, however, because the market closes at 2 p.m.

August 3—Diva’s Unleashed at Explorium Brew Pub (143 W. Saint Paul Ave.): RuPaul darling Morgan Michaels headlines this star-studded afternoon of drag. You’ll also enjoy performances by Dragula alumni Jade Jolie and Milwaukee’s very own breakout sensation Candi Stratton. Nab tickets for one of two seatings (11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.) via www.eventbrite.com.

August 3—Bubbles & Beauties Drag Brunch at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Call your gal pals and brunch buddies and hit up LaCage for this new monthly event that’s sure to liven up your weekend. Doors open at noon with a fierce show featuring Milwaukee’s finest at 1 p.m.

August 3—Cyndi Lauper: Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour at American Family Insurance Amphitheater (639 E. Summerfest Place): One the country’s favorite pop divas bids adieu with a stop in Cream City. Party the night away with the much-loved diva during this 7:30 p.m. concert after you get tickets via www.ticketmaster.com.

August 5—National Night Out Block Party at Sherman Phoenix Marketplace (3536 W. Fond Du Lac Ave.): An evening of family fun is in store during this 5-7 p.m. event. Come for the free food, snow cones and face painting but stay for the live music, dancing and prizes.

August 5—Disney Descendant-Zombies Worlds Collide Tour at Fiserv Forum (1111 Vel R Phillips Ave.): The popular series of shows and movies come to life on stage during this stop on the tour. Featuring the stars and songs fans love most, the concert is perfect for Disney fans of all ages. Check it out when you order tickets via www.ticketmaster.com.

August 6—Home on the Stone Reading at Amorphic Beer (3700 N. Fratney St.): Jazz up your month with a staged reading of this hilarious puppet musical. Check out the whacky show that puts a spotlight on one of the state’s most popular tourist attractions. The 7 p.m. reading is free (first come; first served), but donations for future performances are greatly appreciated.

