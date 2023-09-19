A Feast of Fests

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

I love a good fest, and this week, Milwaukee is full of ‘em! Check out my social calendar below for festivals for doggies, the LGBTQ+ community, nautical fans and others. You’ll also find theater, marketplace and more events sure to make your week special. Consider these change-of-pace happenings, but first, let’s read an email from a reader.

Dear Ruthie,

I knew my girlfriend was quiet and a bit closed off when we moved in together, but those issues are starting to affect us now that we’re together so much.

I’m the opposite, an open book, so it drives me nuts that she refuses to share anything about her past relationships, friends she no longer speaks to, etc. How can I get her to open up more?

Thanks,

Lost Lori

Dear Lori,

It’s hard to say you’re lost when you knew the lay of the land starting this journey, honey. You knew what you were getting into, but you took the plunge anyway, darlin’.

That said, let your honey pie know how her privacy is affecting you and see if you can’t meet in the middle. Maybe she shares one aspect of her past and then cool it before pressing for other details. Be sure to share good things as well: Favorite childhood gifts, funny grade school memories and the like.

I hate to sound like a broken record, but if this becomes an issue you may want to see a therapist to help you understand each other’s feelings a bit better. Good luck, sweetie.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

September 21-24—All LGBTQ+ Cast of Little Shop of Horrors at Janesville Performing Arts Center (408 S. Main St., Janesville): Rock County LGBTQ+ Committee and DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit present this exciting production of the kooky musical folks can’t get enough of. The toe-tapping, lol, show is sure to put a smile on your face and a spring in your step. See www.janesvillepac.org for tickets, show times and more.

September 22-23 – New Pride Alive Fest at The Brown County Fair Grounds (1500 Fort Howard Ave., De Pere): Pride month might be over but there’s still plenty of celebrating to do. Pack up the gang and head to De Pere for two days of fun. Food, music, drag shows, vendors and more keep the pride-love flowing! Visit www.yournewpride.org for details.

September 24—Harbor Fest at Harbor View Plaza (600 E. Greenfield Ave.): Living in Milwaukee we’re lucky enough to enjoy Lake Michigan, the Milwaukee River, boating, fishing and other water-related activities. Celebrate Mother Nature’s wet-and-wild best during this free nod to the city’s fresh-water fun. The fest runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

September 24—Happy Endings Pawtober Fest at West Allis Farmers Market (6501 W. National Ave.): Happy Endings No Kill Cat Shelter and the After Hours Rotary Club of West Allis team up to host this dog- and cat-friendly bash. The fest kicks off at noon with pet-friendly activities, beer, vendors and more.

September 24—Drag Swap at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Shop, swap and sell all those glittery good and sequined specialties clogging up your closet. From gowns and wigs to shoes and cover-ups, all the fabulous fixings a drag entertainer needs are for sale from your favorite queens and kings. The sale starts at 4:30 p.m.

September 25—All Colors Are Beautiful: A Queer BIPOC Discussion Group at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): It’s time to stand together in solidarity with this lively meet up. Black, Indigenous, Latine, MENA/SWANA, API and others are invited to share stories, support each other’s struggles and celebrate one another’s successes. The 1-hour meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is held the fourth Monday of every month.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.