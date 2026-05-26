Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Dear Ruthie

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Pride is just around the corner, and there are plenty of ways to kick off the fun! See my social calendar below for a few ideas, but let’s read a message from a reader first.

Dear Ruthie,

The guy in the apartment next door has been flirting with me. I’m guilty of it, too. Cute little comments back and forth, lingering looks and that stuff. I’m definitely interested. The only problem is that we live right next door to each other, and we even share a long wall. If we date and things go bad, it could get awkward fast. Is this a risk worth taking?

Thanks,

Nosey Neighbor

Dear Nosey,

Oh, dear. We got a shared-wall “situationship” here. You’re right, honey pie. This could be awkward if things don’t work. You break up and suddenly every cough, every sneeze, every one-night stand is broadcasted to one another’s apartment.

But I also get it. I do. Proximity is sexy, and if the flirting amplifies it could become too much to handle. If you go there, set expectations with one another and agree to keep this casual and drama free. It may not be a bad idea to invest in a white noise machine or a fan, to avoid hearing anything from his apartment.

There’s also a chance that this could develop into something meaningful. (What a great how-we-met story you’ll have to tell your grandchildren!) If you think dating might be answer, ask him if wants to grab a drink or a coffee sometime. This isn’t much of a stretch since you’re already talking. Give it a shot and see how things develop.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

May 25—Annual Memorial Day Cookout at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): This popular watering hole kicks off barbecue season with a lip-smacking buffet (free with drink purchase). Enjoy the 1 p.m. meal, followed by 2-for-1 drinks at 3 p.m.

May 28—Pride Night for And Then There Were None at Milwaukee Rep (108 E. Wells St.): The classic Agatha Christie piece comes to life at the recently renovated Milwaukee Rep, and we’re celebrating with a Pride Night! Join me and my gal pal Karen Valentine for a pre-show party before we all take in this remarkable production. Nab your tickets early via www.milwaukeerep.com, using PRIDENIGHT as the discount code.

May 29—Legends Cabaret Show at On Cloud Wine (10064 W. Loomis Road): Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin … they’re all alive and well when the curtain rises on this tribute to the golden age of music. You’ll also revisit the tunes of Roy Orbison, Peggy Lee and Nancy Sinatra during the 5:30 p.m. show. See www.eventbrite.com for tickets.

May 30—Mr. & Miss Courage+ Pageant at LaCage Nite Club (801 S. Second St.): An exciting evening of glitz, glamor and giving awaits as LaCage. The theme is Masquerade: The Love Behind the Mask, so come dressed in your best or simply show up to cheer on the contests. Either way, a fantastic night is sure to be had. See www.courageplus.org for tickets.

May 30—Heated Rivalry Club at the Cottage Dance Party at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Rd.): Take your love of Heated Rivalry to the dance floor during this high-energy night. A DJ competition, solo dance-offs, 20-foot monitors, drink specials and house music make this 9 p.m. rave something that’ll have the city talking.

May 31—Handmade with Pride Makers Market at Great Lake Distillery (616 W. Virginia St.): Kick off pride month with this colorful marketplace featuring more than a dozen local artists. Shop and sip to your hearts content during the noon to 5 p.m. event.

May 31—Showtune Sunday at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Make it a Sunday funday for the books, when you hit up this 3 p.m. bash. From current Broadway favorites to the movie soundtracks you love, you’ll enjoy all of them on large, vibrant screens. Pop-up drag performances, Broadway trivia, prizes, food and more make this a great way to spend your Sunday.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.