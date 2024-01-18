A Sticky, Stinky Situation

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I caught my partner selling his worn, dirty underwear to fetish lovers online, and I’m not sure how I feel about it. It’s not as though he’s cheating on me, but it feels like he is somehow. The fact that he kept it from me tells me he knows he did something wrong.

While I wondered where the extra cash was coming from, I didn’t investigate things as well as I should have. The money is surprisingly good, but it just feels off. I don’t know how to feel or what to do.

Any thoughts?

Stinky Situation

Dear Stink Bomb,

I gotta tell ya, this is a new one for me! Dirty undies? Really? People never cease to amaze me.

While he’s not exactly pimping himself out in a sexual manner—no web cam shows, nude photos or outright prostitution, I can see how the sexual nature of this has you bothered.

Start by talking to him as to why he kept this from you. That conversation should open up communications about what’s really going on here. In the end, if you’re simply not comfortable with his side business, ask him to stop. Explain that it’s hard for you to move forward with your relationship with this activity going on in the background. If he refuses to close shop, this may not be the relationship for either of you.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

January 18—Bingo Game Show at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): See what has the city talking when you hit up this hilarious drag-queen bingo that amps up the fun with a few riffs on game shows. Eat, drink and be “Mary” during the free 7:30 p.m. bingo night where donations go to a local charity.

January 27—Pride Night for Xanadu at Skylight Music Theatre (158 N. Broadway St.): The gods have descended upon Cream City to bring us this kooky musical and a pride night all rolled into one! Arrive early to meet me and the rest of Milwaukee’s own Golden Girls after getting tickets at www.broadwaytheatrecenter.com.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.