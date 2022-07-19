Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

My boss stresses me out daily! While he tells me that I’m performing well, I get great reviews and my raises have been consistent, he continues to stress about every little thing … regularly. Worst off, he talks down to me. It’s very demeaning. I don’t want to quit, but I’m starting to feel this is my only option. Any thoughts on how I can approach this issue with him?

Thanks,

Working Stiff

Dear Stiffy,

This is a tale as old as time: good employee meets horrible boss. That’s not to say your boss is horrible, but he certainly is not a prince in the communication department. It’s completely understandable how you can feel torn about this situation. It would also be unfair for you to quit a job you enjoy because of your boss’ lack of professionalism.

Consider having a calm one-on-one meeting with your boss, letting him know his comments make you feel less-than valued. Try not to be defensive but have a few examples in your pocket.

If you’re uncomfortable with this idea, reach out to a trusted human resource staffer and discuss the matter. He or she will likely offer some advice, arrange next steps or even address the issue for you (particularly if others feel the same as you).

Don’t continue to suffer in silence. Resolve to address this yourself and you’ll likely be happier for trying to improve things.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

July 20—West Allis Makers Market at West Allis Farmers Market (6501 W. National Ave.): I’m always happy to see so many members of the Milwaukee LGBTQ+ community at the West Allis Saturday farmers’ market. I wonder how many know that the same spot hosts a Makers Market, too? Check it out this week. The 4-9 p.m. event spotlights local artists, food vendors, live music, beverages and more.

July 22—Bark After Dark at Konkel Park (5151 W. Layton Ave.): Grab your fur baby and make it a night to remember! Food, beverages, pet-related vendors and more take the dog park to new heights. Join the 5-10 p.m. fun for free with your four-legged friends.

July 23—Summer Market at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Road): Shop, sip and snack your way through this 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. makers mart. Featuring local artists, crafters and others, the marketplace includes food for purchase as well as an area for leashed dogs.

July 23—Dyke Dive Pop-Up Bar at The Wisco (852 Williamson St., Madison): Join DJ Sarah Akawa for this 9 p.m. bash in Mad City. Everyone from the LGBTQ+ community and their allies are invited to the dance party, so hop in the car and explore the rainbow side of Madison.

July 24—414Flea Summer Series at Zocalo (636 S. Sixth St.): Support local businesses when you hit up this popular marketplace where shops, restaurants, food trucks and artists offer up their best. Live music starts at 6 p.m. but the eats, shopping and fun occur all day with an 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. run time. See www.zocalomke.com for additional information.

July 26—PRW (Pride Ride Wisconsin) Meeting at Blue Moon Saloon (4035 S. Clement Ave.): Got a bike? Looking to ride your motorcycle with a group of likeminded folks? Join this monthly meeting of LGBTQ+ bike owners and their allies and get the latest on upcoming rides and meet the group’s officers and members during the festive 5:30 p.m. gathering.

July 26 – RuPaul’s Drag Race “Werk the World Tour” at Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Eight of RuPaul’s favorite entertainers (as well at the season 14 finalists) are taking this city by storm. Get tickets to the 8 p.m. show at www.pabsttheatergroup.com. Seats start at $39.50.

July 27—MCDA Grab & Go Dinner at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): The Milwaukee County Department of Aging (MCDA) hosts this meal giveaway from 3-4 p.m. Mark your calendar because the free dinner is available the 4th Wednesday of every month, but you must RSVP the Tuesday before by emailing ccarter@mkelgbt.org.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.