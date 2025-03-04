A Week of Memories to be Made

Expand Ruthie with dogs

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award

Milwaukee consistently serves up a menu of events that offers something for everyone. Whether you’re a member of the LGBTQ+ community or a great ally, it’s a snap to fill your social calendar with good times in Creamy City.

Take this week for example. See my listing below and you’ll discover everything from theatre and viewing parties to flea markets and beer busts. It’s all here for the taking, memory making and fun! Shoo away weekly doldrums with a few of these events, and I’ll see you here next week with advice for the lovelorn and more great happenings.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

March 5—Luau for the Ladies at Station No. 06 (6800 W. Becher St.): Grab your gal pals and enjoy a beer sampling, hula-hoop contest and more. This West Allis hot spot hosts 9 local breweries for a Women’s Month fundraiser that benefits Lotus Legal Fund. The brew starts flowing at 5 p.m.

March 6—Taste of Milwaukee at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): More than 14 local restaurants and caterers offer bites from their menus for a 5:30 p.m. tasting that’s sure to leave you happy you satisfied. A fundraiser for Broadscope Disability Services, tickets can be purchased at www.broadscope.org.

March 7—Jukebox Bingo: Women’s-Month Edition at Walker’s Pint (818 S. Second St.): This change-of-pace take on bingo is sure to put on a smile on your face and a spring in your step while raising money for the Forward Please Project. Great prizes, friendly bartenders, and drink specials make this 7 p.m. party one you don’t want to miss.

March 8—International Women’s Day Celebration at Lowcountry Milwaukee (1114 N. Water St.): Celebrate, empower and inspire with this tribute to women. Specialty cocktails, live music and more make this 5:45 p.m. party a great way to kick off the weekend.

March 8—Matters of the Heart Gala at The Pfister Hotel (424 E. Wisconsin Ave.): A fundraiser for Horizon Home Care & Hospice, this glitzy affair includes cocktails, dinner and a live show by local favorite The Whiskeybelles. Prepare to mix and mingle your way through a delightful night when you reserve tickets at www.horizonhomecareandhospice.org.

March 9—Bi+ Bunny Hoppy Hour at Brook-Falls Veterinary Hospital & Exotic Care (N48 W14850 W. Lisbon Road, Menomonee Falls): The team at BI+ Pride hosts this heartwarming afternoon where you can pet, hold, feed and love on bunnies! Learn about caring for the furry friends while enjoying treats and mingling with likeminded folks. The delightful afternoon runs 2:30 p.m. to 4: 30 p.m.

March 9—Castaways Beer Bust at Woody’s (1579 N. Second St.): Don’t miss this Sunday Funday with the city’s Levi/Leather group. Enjoy a beer and soda bust along with raffles, shot specials and more. Dress in theme (kilts and leather) and you’ll receive a free raffle ticket. The fun runs 3-7 p.m.

March 9—Daylight Savings Flea Market at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Road): Vintage finds, one-of-a-kind art pieces, incredible clothing and more are all up for sale during this must-stop pop-up shop. You’ll even find a cash bar and food trucks during the 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. marketplace.

March 10 through March 12—“Shakespeare Raw: Anthony and Cleopatra” at Best Place/Historic Pabst Brewery (917 W. Juneau Ave.): The team at Boozy Bard Productions is back with another hilarious take on a Shakespeare classic. Actors pull characters out of a hat, take a drink (or two) and perform the first scene. More drinks and more scenes serve up The Bard’s work like never before. Simply pay the $10 door charge (only $5 if you’re wearing a toga) and enjoy the 7 p.m. production.

March 12—“Survivor” Viewing Party at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Join hotties Alex and Dylan as they host this weekly watch party featuring contests, specialty cocktails and Pop’s popular menu. Place your bet on who gets kicked off before the 7 p.m. reality show begins, and you could walk away a winner.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.