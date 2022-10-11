Age Is Just a Number … Right?

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

My boyfriend’s sex drive is out of control. He wants it three times every day. At first this was hot, and I loved every minute of it. Now I’m tired and even losing interest sort of.

I must tell you that there is an age difference. I’m 54 and he’s 26, so obviously that’s part of it. I can’t believe that this is the entirety of the problem, however. I want to talk to him about it, but I’m afraid it will turn him off, and he’ll leave me. Do you have any suggestions on how I can curb his enthusiasm, so to speak?

(Signed)

Sore Sabastian

Dear Sorry,

Poor baby! Hooking up with a 20-some year-old is rubbing your pecker the wrong way? Sounds like someone wants to roam the chicken coop but can’t keep up with the hatchlings.

Stop yer bitching! You found a hot young thing interested in barbecuing your wiener so saddle up to the all-you-can-eat buffet and get busy. Unless, of course, there is other trouble brewing. Take a look at the relationship to see if this is really the problem or if there’s something else bothering you. Regardless, you need to address your concerns with your nympho. Calmly explain what you’re feeling and try to agree on a solution you can both live with. If he leaves you over something so silly, then it’s likely time to let this birdie leave your nest.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

October 13—Opening Night “Rock & Roll Royalty” at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): All hail the kings (and queens) of rock! From Elvis Presley to Michael Jackson, this show pays tribute to the hit makers from the ‘50s through the ‘80s. Check out the fun before the run ends Oct. 16. See www.sunsetplayhouse.com for show times and tickets.

October 14—Showing of Hocus Pocus at Lake Park Summer Stage (2875 Park Rd.): Enjoy the kooky Halloween classic under the stars when you take in this free outdoor viewing. Pack up a few blankets, sodas and snacks (although popcorn is provided) and relish the Sanderson sisters in a whole new way.

October 15—Witch Way Wine Walk (at various locations throughout downtown West Bend): Grab your broom and pointy hat and fly over to this change-of-pace pub crawl where more than 20 business offer up wine tastings. Tickets to the 5 p.m. night start at $40 and can be found at www.brownpapertickets.com.

October 15—“Bosom Bloodies: A Scary Good Time” at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Maple Veneer and Karen Valentine turn Halloween on its sequined ear with this campy salute to all things that go bump in the night. Special guests and live vocals round out the Saturday happy hour. Doors open at 4 p.m. with the drag show starting at 5 p.m.

October 16—Premier of Raw! Uncut! Video! at Leather Archives & Museum (6418 N. Greenview Ave., Chicago): Head to the Windy City for the 3 p.m. premier of this documentary about a studio at the dawn of the gay-video porn industry. Billed as “a love story about fetish porn,” the movie won several awards at film festivals around the world. See why with your $10 ticket available at the door.

October 16—Final Performance of Mamma Mia at Skylight Music Theatre (158 N. Broadway): Nab tickets to this 2 p.m. matinee before it’s too late! The show all of Milwaukee is talking about is ready to pack up, so if you’re an ABBA fan you better move quick. Disco over to www.skylightmusictheatre.org for more.

October 18—Project Q Onsite at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Project Q is a youth development program and safe space for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning and allied youth ages 13 to 24. If that sounds like you, drop by the 3-6 p.m. in-person event at the community center. There, you’ll find an accepting, drug- and alcohol-free environment where local youth can express themselves without fear of ridicule. See www.mkelgbt.org for more.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.