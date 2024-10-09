Aggravated Uncle Needs a Timeout

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m an uncle to nieces and nephews who are not well behaved. They give me a headache 20 seconds into being in their presence.

The kids have no boundaries and are constantly screaming. We've been to restaurants where the kids run around while their parents say, “They have a lot of energy, let them get it out!”

Is it okay to correct a child in front of their parents? Am I supposed to sit there and let the kids take over while their parents do nothing?

Signed,

Frustrated Unk

Dear Unk,

What’s that noise? Why, it’s the sound of thousands of readers simultaneously applauding this letter!

You could correct the kids in front of their parents, but that’s likely going to create a whole other set of problems for you. In addition, it’s not your nephews and nieces putting you in awkward situations; it’s their parents!

While you surely love the kids, that doesn’t mean you have to put yourself in uncomfortable situations. Consider decreasing time spent with your sister’s family but tell her why. Explain that her children’s behavior stresses you out, so you’re being selective about the time you spend with her family.

Hopefully, she’ll get the message, and the rest of your family will support your decision. Keep me updated!

