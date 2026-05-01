Be True To Yourself

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Dear Ruthie,

I’m a proud bi woman but my dad insists on saying that I’m “confused.” I confront him on this, but things just escalate so I just stop defending myself. How do I shut this all down without starting a nuclear family war?

Hope You’ll Answer,

Serious Steph

Dear Serious,

If you ask me (and you did!) you don’t need to start a civil war within the family or stage a royal coronation to prove you’re not confused. The next time this happens, simply, calmly and firmly state, “I’m not confused. I’m me. Please respect that.”

Try to leave the conversation at that. Don’t bait future conversations. If this continues to be an issue, give him info on the local PFLAG (Parent, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) chapter. If things continue to escalate you may need to put some short, temporary space between yourself and your dad. Parental acceptance can come late; your sanity can’t wait.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

May 1—Drag Queen Bingo at The Hounds & Tap (W175N5645 Technology Drive, Menomonee Falls): Join me for 10 rounds of prizes and laughs at this incredible tavern. A hangout for humans and their hounds, this change-of-pace pub and dog park serves up my bawdy bingo show at 6:30 p.m., so stop by and say hi!

May 2—Kentucky Derby Day at Saint Kate Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): Saddle up and strut your stuff at the city’s hottest hotel. Grab your most impressive hat or bowtie and get ready for a run of the roses. Free and open to all, the 1 p.m. viewing includes best-dressed and hat contests, raffles, drink specials, nibbles and more. Trot over to www.saintkatearts.com for details.

May 7—Opening Night The Nanny: A Fine Parody at LaCage Night Club (801 S. Second St.): Purse String Productions (the team behind The Golden Girls Drag Parody) offers up this brand-new dinner-theater event. See what Fran, Mr. Sheffield and the gang are up to with this all-original show. Musical numbers and a fantastic meal make this parody the talk of the town. See www.ticketleap.com for tickets before the production closes May 10.

May 10—Mother’s Day Drag Brunch at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Treat mom to one helluva brunch when the team at Pop treats her like a queen. Mimosa’s, music, drag and a munchable menu await, making this a mom’s day for the books. See www.popwalkerspoint.com for details and reservations.

May 14—Market on the Riverwalk at Schlitz Park (1515 N. Rivercenter Drive): Celebrate spring with a stroll along the Riverwalk while you shop this marketplace of local artisans. Enjoy craft beers, food, music, games and more during the 4-8 p.m. market.

May 17—Pet Fest at House of Harley-Davidson (6221 W. Layton Ave.): Celebrate your four-legged friends with this daylong bash! Visit with any number of the multiple vendors, take a chance on raffle prizes and get down with a live DJ during the 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outdoor festival. Best of all, proceeds benefit Friends of MADACC.

May 23—Art in the Park at Henry Miller Park (315 E. Groveland Drive): Don’t miss this springtime art fair where you’ll find roughly 100 artists selling their best works. The event starts at 9 a.m., and serves up live music, food trucks and make-and-take crafts for the kids.

May 28—Pride Night for And Then There Were None at Milwaukee Rep (108 E. Wells St.): The classic Agatha Christie piece comes to life at the recently renovated Milwaukee Rep, and we’re celebrating with a Pride Night! Join me and my gal pal Karen Valentine for a pre-show party before we all take in this remarkable production. Nab your tickets early via www.milwaukeerep.com, using PRIDENIGHT as the discount code.

May 30—Heated Rivalry Club at the Cottage Dance Party at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Rd.): Take your love of Heated Rivalry to the dance floor during this high-energy night. A DJ competition, solo dance-offs, 20-foot monitors, drink specials and house music make this 9 p.m. rave something that’ll have the city talking.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.