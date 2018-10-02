I’ve gotten several inquiries lately from readers looking for “sugar daddies” (partners who pick up the checks) and for men who are “generous” (men who pay for play). What’s the deal, folks? Let’s read a few messages and see what’s going on with gold digging here in Cream City.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m ending my 11-year relationship with the man I thought I’d be with forever. He’s 15 years older, and he did pay for just about everything. I have a job, so that’s good, but I don’t have much savings, and I’m not sure what I’m going to do now, and it f-ing sucks. Basically, I’m saying that I need a gay prince to ride in on a white horse, swoop me up and save the day. So, what’s the quickest way to meet a new Prince Charming?

Thanks,

Penniless Prize

Dear Penniless,

The good news is that you have a job; the bad news is that your priorities are outta whack, honey. This is a new beginning for you, so tackle the challenges as such. Looking for Prince Charming? Look in the mirror. Be your own Prince Charming! Ride that white horse into your future, and, in the end, you’ll own the horse, the castle and, hopefully, a great hubby to boot! Don’t look to another man for your success, security and happiness. Look to yourself for that. Okay, sweetness? Okay!?

Dear Ruthie,

Last month, the rug was pulled out from under me. By that, I mean my boyfriend (no, we’re not married) hooked up with another guy. He’s been helping with my rent, Ruthie! Plus, he was paying a lot of my car payment, bought clothes for me and paid for our nights out. He just dumped me for this a-hole. Now what? I don’t have a damn job, and you can’t get one in this city.

What’s a Boy to Do?

Totally Pissed-Off Hottie

Dear Pissed,

Oh, no! What horror! How unfair life is, sugar pit! Here’s an idea: Get a job, make your own money and pay your own way. Even if you shack up with a millionaire, make your own money. Always. When you make your own cash, you don’t have to worry about the rug being pulled out from underneath you, because you own the damn rug. Make that rug your bitch! Own the rug, the house, the car… then you don’t have to rely on anyone else to provide those things for you.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Oct. 3—Open Studio for Trans-Lucent: A Transgender Empowerment Exhibition at UWM Union Art Gallery/Studio Arts & Craft Centre (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.): If you’re a transgender or non-binary artist, consider submitting your work for this upcoming exhibit. Works of all mediums will be considered for the show, exploring themes of self-identity, resilience, relationships and interactions with society. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Oct. 6—AIDS Walk Wisconsin and 5K Run at Henry W. Maier Festival Park (200 N. Harbor Drive): It’s here! The largest HIV/AIDS fundraising event in the state is upon us, and it kicks off (or should I say, “steps off?”) at 12:30 p.m. this Saturday. The gates open at 9:30 a.m. for registration. Be sure to catch opening ceremonies at 11:45 a.m., featuring honorary chair, actor, activist and all-around great guy Matt Bomer. See aidswalkwis.org for more information—including about making a pledge even if you can’t make the walk.

Oct. 6—Art to the Rescue at Taylor & Burton (3405 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): The group Canine Cupids has been finding homes for Milwaukee dogs for years, and they’re celebrating with a 6-10 p.m. night of art and photography. The third annual fundraiser includes a change-of-pace whiskey tasting, making it one art show you’ll never forget (or maybe you will, depending on how much of that whiskey you actually taste).

Oct. 7—Packers Party at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): If you haven’t watched a Green Bay Packers game at this LGBTQ sports bar, you haven’t watched a Packers game at all. Cheer on the green and gold with a beer bust, pizza buffet and touchdown shots. The game starts at noon but get there early for a good seat!

Oct. 10—Second Annual Stonewall Dinner at Backstage (101 S. Washington St., Green Bay): Remember the past and celebrate the future with an extraordinary dinner. Honor the rebels who paved the way for LGBTQ progress and embrace the challenges ahead with this 5:30 p.m. evening. Hosted by the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, the event includes a cocktail reception, dinner, guest speakers and more. Tickets start at $50 for non-members but swing by wislgbtchamber.com for additional options.

Ask Ruthie a question and share your events at DearRuthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Listen to Ruthie every Friday on Energy 106.9 at 10:05 a.m. and watch Ruthie on YouTube’s new reality show “Camp Wannakiki.”