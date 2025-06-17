Bear Running Bare

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

My boyfriend has gained a lot of weight recently, and it’s a complete turnoff. Even worse, he’s walking around nude all the time. When I asked what that’s all about, he tells me that he’s trying to get comfortable with his “new” body, and being naked is a way to do that.

Well, I don’t like it! It’s hard enough to get hard with him looking the way he now does without having this new nude body in my face all the time! I don’t want to be insensitive, and I don’t want to body shame, but this weight gain is hurting our sex life and our relationship overall. What I can I say to him to make things better?

Sincerely,

Turned-Off Ted

Dear Teddy,

Even if you’re not into thick guys, there’s no need to body shame so chose your words carefully. Instead of focusing on the physical, remind yourself of all the things you love about your guy.

Keeping those qualities in mind, ask how you can help him be comfortable with his body as opposed to gettin’ naked. Similarly, let him know that you love him no matter what, and you’re willing to start getting healthy together. Focus on his loving qualities and overall health and less on physical appearance and watch things improve.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

June 20—Friday Night Freakshow: Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Oriental Theatre (1922 E. Kenilworth Pl.): Glam it up and get ready to rock with a screening of this groundbreaking film. The party starts at 6:30 p.m. with a DJ followed by the movie an hour later. See www.mkefilm.org for tickets.

June 20-29—Rent at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Outskirts Theatre tackles this much-loved musical with a production that promises to have the city talking. General seating and table seating are both available but nab your tickets quickly by visiting Outskirts Theatre Co. on Facebook.

June 21—Bi Hiking at Greenfield Park (S. 124th St. and W. Lincoln Ave.): Bi+ Pride MKE hosts this 9:30 a.m. trek through a local wooded gem. Make new friends and reconnect with old buddies during the walk. Be sure to wear comfortable shoes for the walk, totaling 1.5 miles.

June 21—MKE Cake Potluck at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Road): You read that correctly! Milwaukee … cake … potluck! Simply bring one whole cake and a serving utensil to the noon event. You’ll then receive a box and a ticket to stroll through the buffet, selecting slices of the sweet treats you want to take home. Tickets to the cake swap can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.

June 21 – Thorgy Thor & The Thorchestra at The Bradly Symphony Center (212 W. Wisconsin Ave.): The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra hosts one of RuPaul’s favorites during this 7:30 p.m. concert. Thorgy’s hilarious approach to life, music and songs are sure to keep you smiling. Stop by www.mso.org for tickets.

June 22—Pride Makers Market at Lakefront Brewery (1872 N. Commerce St.): More than 30 vendors offer their wares during this fantastic, rainbow-themed marketplace. In addition, the 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. event includes food trucks, cash bars, hands-on projects and more.

June 22—Pride Drag Brunch with Vanessa “Vanjie” Matteo at Milwaukee Improv (20109 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield): Miss Vaaaaaanjie! Keep the pride love flowing with an appearance by this RuPaul doll. In addition to a drag show, you’ll enjoy a finger-licking brunch, cocktails and the option to take part in a meet-and-greet. See www.ticketweb.com for reservations.

June 23—Monday Karaoke at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Iconika Strange joins the Pop team for sing-along fun every Monday at 9 p.m. Order a craft cocktail and some of Pop’s popular finger foods and get your workweek off to a great start.

June 24—Live Trivia Tuesday at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): Put on your thinking cap and enjoy a 7-9 p.m. evening of trivia, prizes and laughs. Whether you bring a team or compete on your own, you always come out a winner at this LGBT sports bar.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.