Beating Book Clutter

Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Dear Ruthie

Dear Ruthie,

My partner loves books. This is wonderful and one of the things I love about her. The problem is that she doesn’t believe in throwing away books and our condo is packed. We’ve had numerous custom cases built but books are still stacked everywhere, including the hallway, kitchen and bathroom! How do I convince her to part with these?

Thanks,

Overwhelmed Annette

Dear Overwhelmed,

Books? What are these “books” you speak of? Honey, if it ain’t a carton of Virgina Slims or a 1977 copy of Playgirl, I aint reading shit. But these “books,” as you call them, are clearly a problem.

Calmly discuss that the condo is your home, too, and the clutter is making things unbearable. Ask if she’d consider selling some to a used bookstore or donating them to a library or school so others can enjoy them. If that’s a no go, consider putting them storage so at least they’ll be out of the house.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

April 3—BESTD Clinic Absolut Bingo at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): We’re dishing out prizing and raising money for one of the most important clinics in our community. Join me at 7 p.m. for bingo, prizes, cocktails and Pop’s savory menu! Bingo is free to play, and parking is plentiful in the lot next door.

April 4—Make A Promise at Saint Kate The Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): Improving the lives of those with HIV continues with this annual gala. Cocktails, dinner, auctions, dancing and more await when you attend this popular 6 p.m. evening, hosted by Vivent Health. See www.viventhealth.org for details, tickets and more.

April 5—Courage MKE Volleyball Fundraiser at New Berlin Sportsplex (2900 S. 163rd St.): The Milwaukee Gay Volleyball Association hosts this 9 a.m. fundraiser for Courage MKE. A day of friendly competition is in store for you and your team (up to seven), all to benefit one of the city’s favorite charities. See www.milwaukeefayvolleyball.com for registration.

April 5—SSBL Season 49 Launch Party at Fluid (819 S. Second St.): Kickoff the 49th season of the city’s LGBTQ+ softball league with this 2 p.m. bash! Open to the public, this party is the perfect way to usher in spring. Come for the beer and brats but stay for the Mr. Hot Buns contest!

April 5—Pride Night for Sister Act at Skylight Music Theatre (158 N. Broadway): Take a trip back to parochial school with Sister Mary Ruthie. Your special Pride Night ticket includes access to my 6 p.m. “class” as well as a seat to 7:30 p.m. musical. Get your tickets at www.skylightmusictheatre.org, using the discount code PRIDE2425.

April 6—They Ate: Burritos & Drag Show at Cloud Red (4488 N. Oakland Ave.): It’s a drag-queen invasion at this Shorewood restaurant. A fundraiser for the MKE LGBT Community Center, the noon to 4 p.m. event includes a drag performance every 15 minutes in addition to a mouthwatering menu of burritos. Dita Von hosts the day, and I join the fun at 2 p.m.

April 7—“Ani DeFranco Unprecedented Sh!t” Tour at Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): A staple in the LGBTQ+ music scene, Ani DeFranco hits Brew Town with this all-new concert sure to shake up the norm, rally the troops and get your excited to change the state of the world. Tickets to the 7:30 p.m. all-ages concert are available at www.pabsttheatregroup.com.

April 9—2025 State of the Cream City Foundation at ThriveOn King (2153 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive): Come learn about the impact Cream City Foundation has on Milwaukee. Featuring light refreshments, the evening runs 6-8 p.m. The event is free, but registration is required via www.creamcityfdn.org.

April 9—"Lady Bunny: Don’t Bring the Kids” at Milwaukee Improv (20109 W. Bluemound Road): The queen of comedy brings her rowdy routine to Wisconsin with this must-see show! Not for the faint of heart, Bunny’s act is always a crowd pleaser, featuring all the X-rated song parodies and hilarious takes on current events that she’s known for. Nab tickets to the 21+ show at www.improv.com/milwaukee.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.