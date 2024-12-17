Beating Post-Holiday Blues

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m super excited about the holidays but super worried about the crash afterward. Every year I hit a low on December 26. While this bout of depression doesn’t usually last long, it sucks enough that I’m starting to worry about it already. Is this normal? I’d like to think we all have this to a degree.

Wondering,

Blue Christmas

Dear Blue,

This is, indeed, a thing that lots of people face. Often called post-holiday blues, it’s a sense of feeling let down, depressed/anxious about a return to work or school, or an overall sense of joylessness.

It typically doesn’t last long, but it’s important to acknowledge, nonetheless. The fact that you’re aware of your past experiences with post-holiday blues is a solid starting point. Be proactive and make plans now to address after-holiday blues.

Plan a get-together with friends and/or family shortly after the holidays. Create a photo album or start a journal highlighting memories from the season. Spend a day focusing on you…go to a spa, get your hair or nails done, see a movie or do whatever “spoiling yourself” means to you.

Make sure you’re getting enough sleep, eating right and avoiding drugs and alcohol. If the post-holiday blues last longer than usual or prove too much for you, see a professional therapist who can help greatly.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

December 20—Kruz Christmas Party at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): Deck the halls with the team at Kruz! The leather bar hosts its popular holiday party, starting at 6 p.m. Don’t miss the sexy Santa, decorations and more when you make Kruz your holiday hot spot.

December 20 & 21—The Big Gay Holiday Market at Alliant Energy Center (1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison): Complete your last-minute shopping with a trip to Mad City. This marketplace includes everything from local artists and food to drag shows and speed dating! Attend the 18+ night market on Friday or checkout the family-friendly Saturday morning/afternoon. See www.thebiggaymarketllc.com for tickets and schedules.

December 21—Homo Alone Holiday Party at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): If you’re a Home Alone fan, you won’t want to miss this incredible Christmas bash. The fun starts at 9 p.m. with drink specials, discounts on food, a drag show, the “Kevin McCallister Scream Off” and other games, a scavenger hunt, DJ, dancing and more! If you’ve never been to Pop, this is a great way to check it out; if you’re a Pop regular, you know a great time is in store!

December 21 & 22—“The Golden Girls Holiday Special” Drag Parody at UW-Parkside (900 Wood Road, Kenosha): Your favorite gal pals head to Kenosha with their smash hit of a show! What happens when Blanche’s sister comes to visit? Has Dorothy found a new love interest? Can Sophia help Rose win the Butter Queen Pageant? Find out during this all-original comedy/musical. See www.eventbrite.com for show times and performances.

December 22—Mr. Milwaukee Leather 2024 Fundraiser at Harbor Room(117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Help send Mr. Milwaukee Leather to nationals with this noon to 5 p.m. bash. Enjoy raffles, guest bartenders and more with this friendly group.

December 22—“Naughty X-mas Carols” at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Spice up your holiday with some (very) adult versions of favorite Christmas Carols. Jason Meissner and his band of merry minstrels serves up this all-live night of naughty fun. Sing along or simply take it all in but get there early to nab a seat before the 7:30 p.m. show begins.

December 24 – Holiday Party at Fluid (819 S. Second St.): If you’ve ever been to a party a Fluid, you know the Walker’s Point hot spot is always a great time. Don’t miss this year’s Christmas party that includes a 9 p.m. drag show.

December 25—MCDA Grab & Go Dinner Pickup at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): The Community Center is always here for you—even on Christmas Day! Enjoy a comforting meal when you pre-order via ccarter@mkelgbt.org.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.