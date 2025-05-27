Best Buds or Bed Bugs?

Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Dear Ruthie

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

After a night of drinking, my best friend and I had sex. We both knew it was a mistake the next day. I think I’m able to get over it, but him? Not so much. He refused to meet up with for several weeks afterward, and when we did, he had a hard time making eye contact and was distant. We haven’t done anything in person since.

I miss this friendship and want things to get back to what they were, but he can’t seem to get over this mistake we both made. What can I do to mend this friendship?

Thanks,

B.G.

Dear B.G.,

Well, that sucks! Drunken behavior can lead to unfortunate outcomes, and it sounds like you may have lost a bestie over this. Try to save the friendship by talking about it. Ask you BFF for a one-on-one to discuss the night. Find a quiet, private place to talk and address that f’ing elephant in the room. Look him in the eye, take this seriously and truly hear what he has to say.

By addressing the uneasiness head on, you both may be able to overcome it and hopefully, resume your friendship. Give it time and things will hopefully get back to normal. If not, chalk this up a less learned and move forward … and stay out of your buddy’s bed!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

May 29—A Modern Major Fundraiser for Milwaukee Opera Theatre at Dandy (5020 W. Vilet St.): Enjoy an evening of incredible performances, auctions, sips and sweets while raising money for this delightful theater company. See www.milwaukeeoperatheatre.org for details, tickets and more.

May 30—Bayview Gallery Night at Various Locations: Explore one of the city’s favorite areas with this 5-9 p.m. art crawl that also spotlights music and food. See www.bvgn.org for a map of participating businesses.

May 30—Nikki Glasser: Alive and Unwell Tour at Miller High Life Theatre (500 W. Kilbourn Ave.): The popular comic, reality-show darling and podcast superstar struts her hilarious stuff into Cream City with two shows (7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.). Don’t miss out on the evening everyone is sure to be talking about when you get tickets at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

May 31—The Great Riverwest Rummage and Flea Market at Art*Bar (722 E. Burleigh St.): See why this 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. street sale has become a citywide favorite. Dozens of sellers, live music, food, beverages and more make this market the perfect way to spend the day.

May 31—Brady Street Drag Crawl (at various locations): Think Brady Street couldn’t be any more fun, cool and crazy? Think again! Some of Cream City’s top queens host parties at hot spots for a 4-9 p.m. pub crawl featuring drink specials, music and gallons of glam. Stop by Saint Bibiana (1327 E. Brady), Malone’s on Brady (1329 E. Brady), Club Brady (1339 E. Brady) and The Nomad (1401 E. Brady).

June 1—Margarita Fest at The Cooperage (822 S. Water St.): Take Sunday Funday to new heights with this crazy competition. Sample the best margs in the city, then vote for your favorite. Admission includes samples of the margaritas as well as live entertainment, games, raffles, access to food trucks and more. See www.shepherdtickets.com for more on the 1-4 p.m. event.

June 3—BI+ Quiet Night at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Looking to connect with other bisexual/queer folks? This casual, chill get-together may be for you. Experience the relaxed, judgment-free, inclusive space between 5:30 and 7 p.m. Meet other bisexual and bi+ people, including those who are questioning or exploring their identity. Other members of the LGBT community are welcome, too!

June 4—The 2025 Big Gay Booze Cruise via Riverwalk Boat Tours & Rentals (950 N. Martin Luther King Drive): Considered by many to be the kickoff to pride season in the city, this BYOB tour of the Milwaukee River is one you won’t forget. Featuring all the nautical fun, music, mixing and mingling you can handle, it’s one cruise you won’t soon forget. See www.riverwalkboats.com for more.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.