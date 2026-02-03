BFF or Gossip Girl?

It may be February but it’s Coming Out Day for the reader below; and much like Groundhog Day, it’s running on repeat! What can poor Phillip do? Let’s read his email and give him a little advice. Disagree with me? Shoot me an email at dearruthie@shepex.com and let me know what you would have told him.

Dear Ruthie,

My best friend (and co-worker) keeps outing me to people that I haven’t told yet. What should I say to her? I did tell her once that I was surprised she did it and that I don’t think I liked that. She said she understood but she keeps doing it. It’s upsetting and embarrassing because I don’t have control over my own coming-out situation, particularly in my workplace.

Thank you,

Frustrated Phillip

Dear Phillip,

Yikes! Remind her, “This is my coming-out story; not your podcast.” Let her know that you are officially taking her mic away, and this is simply not going to happen again—ever.

If she continues to out you, then I’m afraid you might have to do some soul searching and re-think her BFF status. Is she’d rather gossip about you (and that’s what it is, sugar) than respect your privacy, she may not be the confidant you think she is.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

February 5—Queer Writers Workshop at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Whether you’re an aspiring writer or a published pro, you’re sure to hone your skills during this motivating workshop. Writing and sharing exercises as well as free-writing sessions promise that the 6-8 p.m. event will spark creativity. Email jmehnert@mkelgbt.org for details.

February 6—Cottage Chemistry: A Heated Rivalry Dance Party at Vivarium (1818 N. Farwell Ave.): Celebrate the latest streaming obsession with the hottest queer pop music based on the soundtrack and inspired by the show Heated Rivalry. Drag appearances round out the 9 p.m. bash (18+). Order tickets at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

February 6 & 7—Winter Wisconsin Antiques Dealers Association Show & Sale at Waukesha County Expo Center (1000 Northview Ave., Waukesha): If you love antiques, you’re not going to want to miss this incredible expo, featuring 59 vendors from eight states. The two-day indoor event also offers great food, free parking and more. See www.wisconsinantiquesdealers.com for hours and additional details.

February 7—Pet Expo MKE at Wisconsin Exposition Center (8200 W. Greenfield Ave.): Calling all pet lovers! Pet Expo returns with more than 140,000 square feet of furry fun. From cats, dogs and bunnies to birds, reptiles and horses, you’ll find all sorts of four-legged friends at this 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. event. Unfortunately, personal pets aren’t permitted but with so much to see, do, learn, shop and experience, you’ll have lots to share with Fido when you get home. Stop by www.petexpomke.com for more.

February 7—Drag Queen Bingo at Vintage (2203 N. Prospect Ave.): Celebrate Valentines Day early with 10 crazy rounds of fun. Bingo, prizes, drinks and more make for an incredible afternoon of fun. Join Loretta Love Lee and Mercedes Benzova at noon, and you may come home a winner!

February 8—Closing Night Amadeus at Skylight Music Theatre (158 N. Broadway): Artistic passion and desire for fame collide during this nail-biting play that features two of the world’s most complicated composers. Relish the sounds of the chamber orchestra on stage, highlighting this wonderful story. Reserve your tickets at www.skylightmusictheatre.org.

February 8—Closing Night I Am My Own Wife at Chamber Theater (158 N. Broadway): You don’t want to miss this incredible true story of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, an openly gender-nonconforming hero who endured extraordinarily repressive regimes while initiating a movement of queer and transgender resilience. Get ticket via www.milwaukeechambertheatre.com.

February 8—Superbowl Party at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): Friends, fun, food and football are in store when you enjoy the Superbowl at Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ sports bar. Whether you’re rooting for the Seahawks or the Patriots (or Bad Bunny), you’re sure to have a great time at Woody’s. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m.

