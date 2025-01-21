Boo! You’re Ghosted!

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

After dating a younger man a few times (I’m 46; he’s 24), he ghosted me. I can’t contact him in anyway, and I’m assuming he’s blocked my calls. I can’t find him on social media anymore, no return texts, nothing. I don’t know what I did. Is there a way to contact him that I’m not aware of? I’d like to know just what I did to him to cause this!

Feeling Lost,

AJ

Dear AJ,

Being ghosted sucks. Hell, ghosts suck. Always scarring you, moving shit around, keeping you up at night … fuck you, ghosts!

But back to your problem. You admit that you only dated a few times, so try to let it go and move on. Clearly this guy isn’t your Mr. Right, so screw him and move on to the next man (and then screw him!).

I know it’s hard but let the guy’s immature behavior be a reminder that he wasn’t a match for you. Even if you found out what upset/bothered him, you’d likely disagree and/or get defensive about it anyway, right? So, why bother? Unless this is a regular occurrence (people ghosting you), forget about it and try to live a happy life. It’s his loss, sugar.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

January 22—Madison Area Coffee Connection at TruStage (5910 Mineral Point Road, Madison): The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts this 8:30 a.m. coffee clutch free and open to all. Mix and mingle with likeminded business owners on your way to work before the joe runs out at 10 a.m.

January 24—MAM After Dark: Salsa Night at Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Drive): Turn up the heat with this spicy night of music, food and fun! A live band, dance lessons, scavenger hunt, special galleries, a salsa bar and more make this an 8 p.m. bash sure to shake away everyone’s winter blahs.

January 25—“Starstruck with Joan Rivers” Celebrity Impersonation Drag Show at Pyramid Event Venue (117 S. Main St., Lake Mills): I don my best Joan Rivers drag for a night of stellar comedy, music and celebrity impressions. Grab your gal pals, best buds and/or family and make it a night to remember. Join Joan’s guests Lady Gaga, Dolly Parton, Marilyn Monroe, Selena and others for an 8 p.m. show you’ll never forget. Make your reservation at pyramidlakemills.com. Arrive early and enjoy Pyramid’s tasty pizza and pasta menu.

January 26—Golden Prom at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): This Is It serves up an exciting week of prom-themed events, including this one geared to the bar’s senior crowd. If prom simply wasn’t a possibility in your heyday, check out this 3 p.m. party! Billed as a “queer prom for the golden age,” the event includes a DJ, dancing, 2-4-1 drinks, free prom photos and a crowning of the prom court. No tickets and no door fee make the event affordable for all.

January 29—“Cirque Kalabanté: Afrique en Cirque” at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Don’t miss this extraordinary show that combines jaw-dropping acrobats with live music played on traditional Guinean instruments. Celebrating African joy, strength, song, dance and tradition, this exciting, vibrant production is sure to make memories for years to come. Nab tickets to the 7:30 p.m. sensation via marcuscenter.org.

January 29—“Insidious: A Live Horror Experience” at the Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Take your love of the movie to new heights with this heart-pounding theatrical extravaganza. That’s right! This is not a movie screening but an intense immersive experience that takes the tale to new places within your psyche. See axs.com for tickets to the 8 p.m. fright fest.

January 29—Milwaukee Admirals Pride Night at UWM Panther Arena (400 W. Kilbourn Ave.): Support the local hockey team during this LGBTQ+ night! The Admirals play the Texas Stars at 7 p.m., and the team is offering a pride package that include tickets to the game and an Admiral’s-Pride belt bag. Skate over to fevo-enterprise.com/event/pridenight414 for tickets.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.