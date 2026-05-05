Born Too Soon Yet Started on Time

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It’s finally May, and that means winter is (hopefully) behind us. Summer is just around the corner, Pride is only a few weeks away and the days (and Sunday Fundays) are getting longer. Speaking of Sunday Fundays, take a look at my social calendar below for some new ideas to jazz up your week. First, however, lets read an email from a reader who came out late in life.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m in my mid-50s and only recently came out. While I feel relieved and excited, I also can’t help but think about all the years I spent hiding this part of myself. I worry that I’ve missed out on experiences and connections that others had earlier. Is it too late for me to fully enjoy this new chapter?

Thanks,

Born Too Soon

Dear Too Soon,

You feel like you’ve missed out? Sugar booger, you simply skipped the awkward years and walked straight into your main-character era. It’s Act II, and you’re about to bring the house down!

You didn’t miss the party—you arrived fashionably late with better taste, a whole lotta experience and a little money in your pocket. You know what you like, what you won’t tolerate and how to parallel park. That’s power, baby! Now go live your best life! Flirt, dance, eat, laugh and make a few questionable decisions—nothing that requires a lawyer but naughty enough to remind yourself you’re alive.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

May 7—Hotmess Sports Milwaukee/LGBTQ+ Free Kickball Open Play at Sijan Park (2925 S. California St.): Grab a group of friends or head to the park solo ready to meet new folks and make great connections. Everyone is welcome to play these recreational adult kickball games—regardless of experience/skill level. See www.hotmesssports.com/milwaukee for details and look for the HotMess Sports rainbow banner when you arrive.

May 7—Opening Night The Nanny: A Fine Parody at LaCage Night Club (801 S. Second St.): Purse String Productions (the team behind The Golden Girls Drag Parody) offers up this brand-new dinner-theater event. See what Fran, Mr. Sheffield and the entire gang are up to with the all-original show. Musical numbers, laughs and a fantastic meal promise to make this show the talk of the town. See www.ticketleap.com for tickets before the production closes May 10.

May 9—Purrfect Brew at Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. (224 W. Bruce St.): The staff at Almost Home Cat Rescue hosts this 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. vendor fair. Sip, stroll and shop while helping local kitties find their forever homes.

May 9—FatDix Drag, Set, Spike Volleyball Tournament at D.I.X. (120 W. National Ave.): Check out this volleyball tourney for Vivent Health where every team features a drag queen. Sign up your team to compete in the 11:30 a.m. games or simply come watch the fun all afternoon. See www.fatdaddyball.com for details, and don’t miss the afterparty at 6 p.m.

May 9—Pride Rides Wisconsin Fundraiser at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Check out this monthly bash hosted by the city’s LGBTQ+ motorcycle-enthusiast group. Whether you own a bike or you’re simply looking to mix and mingle with a friendly crowd, the noon to 4 p.m. party is for you. This month, the group is raising money for the MKE LGBT Community Center. Enjoy raffles, the prize wheel, shots and more.

May 10—Mother’s Day Drag Brunch at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Surprise mom with one helluva brunch when the team at Pop treats her like a queen. Mimosa’s, music, drag and a munchable menu await, making this a Mom’s Day for the books. See www.popwalkerspoint.com for details and reservations.

May 10—Closing Night Milwaukee Ballet’s Alice (In Wonderland) at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Enjoy this enchanting 2 p.m. matinee that’s sure to leave its mark on your heart for years to come. The delightful ballet has won over the city since opening night, and this is your last chance to see why. Tiptoe over to www.milwaukeeballet.org for tickets.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.