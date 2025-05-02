Boyfriend Brings New Meaning to 'Rise & Shine'

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

My boyfriend and I moved in together four months ago. Things are solid except for one thing: He walks around nude all morning every day. At first, I thought this was sexy but now that we’re living together, it’s weird.

He sleeps nude and, because he works from home, he gets up nude, makes coffee nude, prepares breakfast nude, reads the paper nude, works nude, etc. Sometimes he doesn’t dress until after his noon shower! How can I make him put something on?

Annoyed,

Not-So-Nudist

Dear Not-So-Nudist,

What? Who doesn’t like a little sausage with their scrambled eggs? I’m oddly more concerned about him not showering until noon. That said, if his ding-a-ling is making too much of an appearance at the breakfast table, buy him a robe or some tighty whities.

If that doesn’t work, have a chat about your a.m. awkwardness. Explain how you’re feeling and try to understand why he might value his nudie time. Next, see if the two of you can’t find common ground so you can both be comfortable in your own skin and in your new home together.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

May 3—'80s Ladies Party/Drag Show at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): The first Saturday of every month Ramona the Drag Queen and I host a wild 4 p.m. bash celebrating the music, fun and fashion of the 80s! The party includes a 5 p.m. ‘80s-inspired drag show, craft cocktails, a menu of finger foods and pizza, trivia, prizes and more.

May 5—Cinco de Mayo Party at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Nothing kicks off the workweek quite like a good happy hour. Enjoy two-for-one drinks from 3 to 7 p.m. followed by specials on Corona and Modelo beers. Savor a free 4 p.m. taco bar as well (with purchase of a drink).

May 10—Ruthie’s Big Gay Cabaret at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Rd.): Join me and the boys in my band for this all-new, all-live night of music and comedy. Our four guest singers are sure to impress, and cocktails at the Firehouse promise to liven up your Saturday. Stop by eventbrite.com for tickets to the 7 p.m. fun.

May 14—Even the Scales at Landmark Lanes (2220 N. Farwell Ave.): Awkward Nerd Events serves up this game-show style competition every second and third Wednesday of the month. Cheer on your favorite team during the 7 p.m. night while enjoying drink specials, mingling with celebrity judges and more.

May 18—Ringing Queens: A Pop Concert at Zao MKE Church (2319 E. Kenwood Blvd.): Milwaukee LGBTQ+ Handbell Ringers invites you to this change-of-pace concert featuring music from Lady Gaga and ABBA as well as favorites from Broadway. Find tickets to the 7 p.m. concert via the group’s Facebook page.

May 27—Rainbow Readers at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): This monthly gathering welcomes all members of the community to discuss their favorite books. What are you reading now? Which authors do you adore most? Make friends with fellow book lovers during the 7 p.m. gathering.

May 30—Nikki Glasser: Alive and Unwell Tour at Miller High Life Theatre (500 W. Kilbourn Ave.): The popular comic, reality-show darling and podcast superstar struts her hilarious stuff into Cream City with two shows (7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.). Don’t miss out on the LOL evening when you get tickets at pabsttheatergroup.com.

May 31—The Great Riverwest Rummage and Flea Market at Art*Bar (722 E. Burleigh St.): See why this 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. street sale has become a citywide favorite. Dozens of sellers, live music, food, beverages and more make this market the perfect way to spend the day.

June 1—Shepherd Express Margarita Fest at The Cooperage (822 S. Water St.): Take Sunday Funday to new heights with this crazy competition sponsored by Shepherd Express. Sample the best margs in the city, then vote for your favorite! Admission includes margarita samples as well as live entertainment, games, raffles and more. See shepherdtickets.com for details on the 1-4 p.m. event.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.