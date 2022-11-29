Boyfriend Hits the Naughty List

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Dear Ruthie

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

When I got to work one morning, I realized I left my laptop’s power chord at home and had to go back to get it. That’s when I walked in on my boyfriend in the middle of a hookup with someone he met on Grindr.

He promises it’s the first and last time he’ll do something like that, but I can’t get over it. I can’t believe he hasn’t done this before.

What do you think?

Seasonal Suspicions

Dear Suspicions,

Sounds like someone landed on Santa’s naughty list. Sorry, but I doubt this is his first time getting a piece of chicken while you’re away. While there’s a first time for everything, it seems suspicious that he got a Grindr hookup in the short time you were out of the house—not to mention that they were already getting their dirty-dirty on when you walked in!

You have a few choices: Get over it and move on; end the relationship because you can’t get over it, or go to couple’s counseling to help you both work through it. I’m not going to tell you want to do but take a look inside and decide what makes sense for you, sweetie.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

November 29—Pride Night The Nativity Variations at Milwaukee Rep (108 E. Wells St.): Everything that can go wrong does when an experimental theater troupe decides to impress a small town with an ambitious re-telling of the Christmas story. Join me, B.J. Daniels and Karen Valentine for Pride Night, featuring a holiday cocktail party before the show. See www.milwaukeerep.com for more, including the special pride-night discount.

December 2—Christmas in the Ward at Catalano Square (147 N. Broadway): Live music, Mrs. Claus and her reindeer, Santa, a cookie sale and a tree lighting ceremony highlight this whimsical 5:30 p.m. evening. For a full lineup of fun, see www.historicthirdward.org, and then experience the Third Ward in a whole new light.

December 3—Whiskey Fest Wisconsin at The Cooperage (822 S. Water St.): Kick off your holiday season with a little whiskey (or a lot of whiskey, perhaps). The gang at “Shepherd Express” gathered Wisconsin’s finest distilleries for this new event. From bourbons and ryes to flavored whiskeys and blended cocktails, you can sniff, sip and score your way through the 3-9:30 p.m. tasting when you buy a pass via www.shepherdtickets.com.

December 3—Festivus on Brady (various locations on Brady St.): More than 10 Brady Street bars and restaurants participate in this annual honoring of the airing of grievances. Grab a few of your naughtiest elves and join in on the informal 9 p.m. pub crawl.

December 4—Closing Night Les Misérables at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): You don’t want to miss out on this powerful musical. The sensation is ending its run in Cream City so nab your seat while you can at www.marcuscenter.org.

December 6—Holiday Party at Fluid (819 S. Second St.): Share a bit of cheer when you tip back a few at this popular watering hole’s annual Christmas bash. Always a good time, the 5 p.m. party promises to get your jingle bells rockin’ before Santa comes knockin’.

December 6 through December 22—“The Golden Girls Christmas Special 2022” at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Purse String Productions offers up another all-new dinner-theater drag parody of the much-loved sitcom. Celebrate with Dorothy (Dear Ruthie), Blanche (Dita Von), Rose (Brandon Herr) and Sophia (Marcee Douhetry-Elst) and watch what happens when Dorothy’s sister Gloria (Miss Spencer) comes to visit. Reserve seats at www.brownpapertickets.com (search “Mary’s Golden Girls 2022 Holiday Show”). Ticket includes dinner and dessert as well as the comedy.

December 7—Art & Wellness Talk at The Museum of Wisconsin Art (205 Veterans Ave., West Bend): Seasonal depression is a reality for so many folks. Address those issues head on with this interactive program that incorporates art and creativity into overall wellness. Stop by www.wisconsinart.org to learn more about the monthly 10:30 a.m. discussion.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.