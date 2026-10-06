Boyfriend vs. Bestie

Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Dear Ruthie

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October is in full swing, and the city is buzzing with excitement! My social calendar features everything from pre-Halloween haunts to Packer-game parties. Read about these events below as well as a letter from a reader torn between his boyfriend and his bestie.

Dear Ruthie,

My partner can't stand my best friend. He says my friend is arrogant, disrespectful and doesn't like our relationship. Granted, my bestie is a little extra and over the top, but that’s what makes him so much fun. I also think my boyfriend is a little jealous of our friendship. We’re just two twinks living our best life, and I think he feels left out sometimes.

How Do I Handle It?

Caught in the Middle

Dear Middleman,

I like triangles with my pizza, not in my relationships, and I suspect you’re feeling the same right about now.

You seem to already know what your honey feels, but what about the bestie. Ask him, privately, if anything happened in the past between the two that may have caused any animosity. If so, put on your detective hat and dig deeper to out why. Once you uncover things, you’re in a better place to deal with the situation.

If there’s nothing there, approach your guy once again. Ask how him how he thinks the situation could improve. Ask how a middle ground could be established.

No matter what, remember that your job isn't to make everybody love everybody. Your job is to establish reasonable boundaries and make sure nobody is treating anyone else like garbage.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

October 8—Opening Night The Addams Family Musical at Bombshell Theatre (19700 W. Bluemound Rd.): They’re creepy and they’re kooky … and they’re coming to Brookfield! The Addams family is here via Bombshell Theatre, making your Halloween extra special. Tickets are selling quickly, so get yours at www.bombshelltheatre.org before the production closes October 25.

October 8—American Horror Story Viewing Party at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Everything is better in a group, and AHS is no exception. Enjoy the latest episode alongside the city’s favorite horror queens, Aubrey Del Mar and Mia Amor. Grab a cocktail and some finger food and settle in for a devilish night. The party starts around 9 p.m., right after my Absolut Drag Queen Bingo.

October 9—Opening Day Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival at Baird Center (400 W. Wisconsin Ave.): This popular 3-day fest returns for its 16th year. Whether you’re inked or not, you won’t want to miss the expert demonstrations, live entertainment, mixing and mingling, and overall awesome time. Check out www.villainarts.com for more.

October 9—Pride United Homecoming at Milwaukee County Historical Society (910 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.): If you missed out on the homecoming of your dreams while in high school, check out this 21+ homecoming for the LGBTQ+ community and allies. The dance runs 7-10 p.m. and includes raffles, a homecoming court and more. Best of all, proceeds benefit United Way’s Safe & Stable Homes initiative. Learn more at www.unitedwaygmwc.org. Be sure to hit up the after party at Pop (124 W. National Ave.).

October 10—OctoPURRfest at Ope Brewing Co. (6751 W. National Ave.): Help Almost Home Cat Rescue celebrate 5 years of helping the feline community during this annual fundraiser. Don’t miss the food trucks, bingo, live music, raffles and more when you swing by the 1-6 p.m. event. See www.almosthomemke.com for details.

October 10—Motor Mayhem Benefit at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): A benefit for Street Angels and Hunger Task Force, this 3 p.m. bash offers drink specials, shots, raffles and more. Meet the local LGBTQ+ motorcycle group that welcomes allies as well as non-cycle owners looking to make new friends and connections. It’s always a good time at Harbor Room. Stop down and see for yourself.

October 11—Packer Party at Fluid (819 S. 2nd St.): The Packers take on the Bears during this Sunday Funday you’re not likely to forget. The game kicks off at noon, so settle in for the bar’s beer bust, half-time buffet, touchdown shots and more.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.