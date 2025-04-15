Breaking Bad News?

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

My husband and I pay my daughter’s college tuition. We can’t afford it anymore. My hubby was let go from his job due to a downsizing and we can barely make ends meet. We will not be able to pay tuition next semester. It breaks our hearts, and it’s going to break hers. How can I break this to her?

Love,

Heartbroken

Dear Heart,

Guuuuurrrrl, I hear ya! Financial times are uncertain, and many families are forced to make changes. You’ll need to have a heart to heart with your daughter. Explaining the situation completely and honestly. Let her know the financial hardships the family is undergoing.

Have her look into payment plans as well as scholarship and/or work opportunities that could help with tuition costs. Ask her to pay for a semester herself and discuss the pros and cons of taking a semester or a year off college to save money.

While this may be a hard discussion, it needs to take place. As an adult, she should be made aware of the family financial situation and take responsibility for her part in significant bills.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

April 17-25—"Staying Alive: A Night of Disco!” at Waukesha Civic Theatre (264 W. Main St.): Grab your platform shoes, bell bottoms and leisure suit … because it’s time to boogie-oogie with your favorite tunes from the disco era. Produced by Outskirts Theatre, this lively show features chart-topping hits from the Bee Gees, Donna Summer, ABBA and others. Shake it on over to www.waukeshacivietheatre.org for details.

April 18—Bi+ Happy Hour at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Check out this 5 p.m. cocktail hour for bisexual+ folks and their allies. Make community connections and new friends, try a few of Pop’s infamous cocktails and order some appetizers while you unwind.

April 18—‘90s Throwback Friday at Rebel Bar (2426 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Dance the night away with this toss back to everyone’s favorite decade. Dress to impress in your finest ‘90s fashion or simply come as you are. Drink specials and a DJ complement the 9 p.m. bash.

April 19—Beyonce Queen B Brunch at Oak Barrel Public House (1033 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive): Brunch and Beyonce? What a combo! Enjoy a fantastic meal accompanied by Queen B’s music all day. Themed cocktails and bottomless mimosas round out the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. event.

April 19—Queer Movie Classics: Paragraph 175 at The LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin (1456 Junction Ave., Racine): Grab a few friends and take in a free viewing of this incredible documentary. Rupert Everett narrates this account of the LGBT individuals sent to World War II concentration camps. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. with the film starting at 6:30 p.m.

April 19—The Cher Show at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): The one-night-only production of this Tony Award-winning musical features the songs, costumes, humor and overall determination Cher is known for. The 7:30 p.m. show is destined to become a new favorite. Order tickets via www.marcuscenter.org.

April 20—Easter Lunch at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): The team at Harbor Room is hosting another holiday for the community! Enjoy drink specials and a free Easter buffet at 1 p.m. (with purchase of a beverage). Try your luck at the Easter egg game and you may come home a winner!

April 20—"Pattie Gonia Presents: Save Her! An Environmental Drag Show” at Turner Hall Ballroom (1040 N. Vel R Phillips Ave.): The drag artist out to save planet Earth and improve LGBTQ+ communities throughout the country sets her sights on Milwaukee. Don’t miss the 8 p.m. show when you nab tickets at www.axs.org.

April 22—FAB (Fifty and Better) Support Group at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): A great way to meet new people, this discussion group covers everything from issues facing those over 50 to thoughts on current events. No RSVP required but see www.mkelgbt.org for details on the 1p.m. gathering.

