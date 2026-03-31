Brunch Ain’t No Drag!

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Dear Ruthie,

Brace yourself because this one is literally insane. Are you ready? Here’s the problem: My boyfriend hates drag brunches. Absolutely abhors them. I absolutely love drag brunches and try to go regularly. I also like to add one or two to our plans when we vacation. They’re fun, right? Plus, it’s fun to see what different cities do with them.

We’ve actually gotten into arguments about this! He yelled at me, saying we’re done going to these! Finally, he said “Fine! Ask Dear Ruthie!” So, here I am. Who is right? Is he being a dick for stepping on something I love?

Thanks,

Brunch Brody

Dear Bruncher,

If you ask me, hating drag brunch is a major personality flaw, but I’ll be kind. Remember, sugar, your boyfriend doesn’t have to love everything you love—and vice versa.

If he rolls his eyes like a haunted doll every time a queen interrupts his mimosa or he breaks out in hives when exposed to sequins before noon, give him a break and let him stay home. Go to brunch with friends. Have your best peach-bellini day and encourage him to do whatever he likes best on Sundays. (And you’re in luck. There’s a great drag bunch in my social calendar below!)

This is called compromise. After all, love doesn’t mean merging into one rainbow-clad person. It means cheering each other on from different bar stools.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

April 1 “Survivor” Watch Party at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Whether you’re a diehard “Survivor” fan or simply looking for some hump-day fun, the team at Pop have you covered. Check out this wild viewing party that combines the show with games, prizes and lots of laughs. Hosts Alex and Dylan serve up a great 7 p.m. evening but get there early to order some of Pop’s pizza and finger foods.

April 2—Viewing of Clue with Lesly Ann Warren at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Join the original Miss Scarlet, Lesley Ann Warren, for this screening of the hit comedy Clue. See why this movie has become such a cult classic with commentary by one of its stars. Stop by www.marcuscenter.org for tickets.

April 3—The Big Gay Prom at Overture Center for the Arts (201 S. State St., Madison): Enjoy the prom you’ve aways imagined with this evening of memory making. The theme of the dance is Enchanted Forest, so come ready for photo ops, food, dancing and more. Dress in your best, bring a date or party solo, but nab tickets at www.thebiggarmarketllc.com.

April 4—PokeKon-Fest at Royce Hotel Milwaukee Airport (5311 W. Howell Ave.): Celebrate all things all Pokeman with this family-friendly 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. convention. From voice actors and artists to vendors and video games, this day has it all. See www.pokekon.com/Milwaukee for tickets.

April 4 & 5—Milwaukee Oddities & Curiosities Expo 2026 at Baird Center (400 W. Wisconsin Ave.): There’s something for everyone at this change-of-pace expo. Halloween deco, taxidermy, artwork, antiques, jewelry, creepy collectibles and so much more await during the two-day event.

April 5—Easter Drag Brunch at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): The Bubbles & Beauties drag revue steps into spring with a noon offering that serves the glitz and glamor you’ve come to expect. Take Easter to a new level when you nab tickets via www.ticketleap.com.

April 5—Easter Sunday Brunch at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Spend Easter with your chosen family during this noon to 7 p.m. party. In addition to mimosa, screwdriver and bloody-mary specials, you’ll enjoy a 1 p.m. buffet, prizes and friendly faces.

April 7—Chapters for Change Book Club at MKE LGBT Community Center (161 S. First St.): Here’s a book club that gives back to the community. First, the group discusses the month’s read, then everyone works together to perform an activity that supports a cause directly related to the book. A great way to meet new people, the club gathers at 7 p.m. See www.mkelgbt.org for details.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.